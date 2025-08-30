U.S. Scraps Tariff Exemption for Packages Under USD800
(MENAFN) The Trump administration terminated U.S. long-standing tariff exemption for international packages valued below $800 on Friday, implementing sweeping customs changes that have already disrupted global postal operations.
Effective 12:01 a.m. Friday (0401 GMT), U.S. Customs and Border Protection began imposing standard duty rates on all international parcel deliveries, eliminating value-based exemptions entirely. The policy builds upon the administration's earlier decision to remove de minimis protections specifically for Chinese shipments.
Under the new framework, non-postal imports worth $800 or less now face full duty obligations. Meanwhile, items shipped via international postal services encounter either standard tariff rates based on origin country or fixed fees ranging from $80 to $200 per package during a six-month adjustment period, according to administration officials.
International mail services have already experienced significant disruption. The Universal Postal Union revealed Tuesday that 25 member nations suspended postal deliveries to America, citing "uncertainties linked to planned changes by the U.S. administration to its rules on customs clearance of imports valued less than 800 U.S. dollars."
Administration officials emphasized the permanence of these changes. When questioned about potential policy reversals, a senior official stated during Thursday's press briefing that the de minimis exemption termination represents a "permanent change," declaring any restoration efforts for trusted trading partners "dead on arrival."
The comprehensive overhaul marks the most significant shift in U.S. import duty policy in years, affecting millions of international packages previously eligible for tax-free entry.
