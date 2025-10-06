403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Police Launch Hate Crime Probe in Arson Attack on UK mosque
(MENAFN) Police in southern England are urgently investigating an arson attack at a mosque in Peacehaven, East Sussex, which authorities are treating as a hate crime.
Emergency crews responded late Saturday evening to reports of a fire at the mosque on Phyllis Avenue. Video footage captured two masked individuals clad in dark clothing approaching the entrance, dousing the door with an accelerant before igniting it.
Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control. No injuries were reported inside the mosque, but significant damage was caused to both the building and a nearby vehicle.
Sussex Police have released images of two suspects linked to the attack. One suspect wore a black jacket emblazoned with a “Pre London” logo on the chest, while the other was seen sporting bright red gloves.
Police hunt suspects
Detective Inspector Gavin Patch called the event “an appalling and reckless attack which we know will have left many people feeling less safe.”
He confirmed the investigation is treating the incident as “an arson with intent to endanger life” and appealed for witnesses to come forward.
“We are releasing images of two people we wish to speak with, shown in the footage, wearing distinctive clothing. We believe there are people in the community who know who these two are,” he said.
“If you have any information, no matter how small you think it might be, we urge you to do the right thing and come forward before any further harm is caused.”
Superintendent Rachel Swinney announced increased police patrols at places of worship throughout Sussex to reassure the public.
“Sussex Police takes a zero-tolerance approach to hate crime and there is no place for hate across the county,” she said.
A spokesperson for the mosque expressed relief that no one was hurt despite the damage. “While the incident has caused damage to our building and vehicles, we are profoundly grateful that no one was injured,” they said. “This hateful act does not represent our community or our town. Peacehaven has always been a place of kindness, respect and mutual support, and we will continue to embody those values. We ask everyone to reject division and respond to hate with unity and compassion.”
The East London Mosque noted this as the second violent attack on a UK place of worship this week, cautioning that “we must not let the politics of hate divide us. We stand united for peace, safety, and justice.”
Liberal Democrat MP for Lewes, James MacCleary, condemned the attack on social media platform X, calling it “appalling to hear about this fire at the mosque in Peacehaven.”
“It is used by my constituents and is an important part of the local community. Police are treating it as a hate crime,” he said.
Authorities continue to urge the public to provide any relevant information to aid in identifying the suspects and preventing further incidents.
Emergency crews responded late Saturday evening to reports of a fire at the mosque on Phyllis Avenue. Video footage captured two masked individuals clad in dark clothing approaching the entrance, dousing the door with an accelerant before igniting it.
Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control. No injuries were reported inside the mosque, but significant damage was caused to both the building and a nearby vehicle.
Sussex Police have released images of two suspects linked to the attack. One suspect wore a black jacket emblazoned with a “Pre London” logo on the chest, while the other was seen sporting bright red gloves.
Police hunt suspects
Detective Inspector Gavin Patch called the event “an appalling and reckless attack which we know will have left many people feeling less safe.”
He confirmed the investigation is treating the incident as “an arson with intent to endanger life” and appealed for witnesses to come forward.
“We are releasing images of two people we wish to speak with, shown in the footage, wearing distinctive clothing. We believe there are people in the community who know who these two are,” he said.
“If you have any information, no matter how small you think it might be, we urge you to do the right thing and come forward before any further harm is caused.”
Superintendent Rachel Swinney announced increased police patrols at places of worship throughout Sussex to reassure the public.
“Sussex Police takes a zero-tolerance approach to hate crime and there is no place for hate across the county,” she said.
A spokesperson for the mosque expressed relief that no one was hurt despite the damage. “While the incident has caused damage to our building and vehicles, we are profoundly grateful that no one was injured,” they said. “This hateful act does not represent our community or our town. Peacehaven has always been a place of kindness, respect and mutual support, and we will continue to embody those values. We ask everyone to reject division and respond to hate with unity and compassion.”
The East London Mosque noted this as the second violent attack on a UK place of worship this week, cautioning that “we must not let the politics of hate divide us. We stand united for peace, safety, and justice.”
Liberal Democrat MP for Lewes, James MacCleary, condemned the attack on social media platform X, calling it “appalling to hear about this fire at the mosque in Peacehaven.”
“It is used by my constituents and is an important part of the local community. Police are treating it as a hate crime,” he said.
Authorities continue to urge the public to provide any relevant information to aid in identifying the suspects and preventing further incidents.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment