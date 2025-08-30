Scale Of Destruction By Calamity Much Higher Compared To 2023, Says Himachal CM
He took off from the Pathankot air force station towards Bharmour, but due to adverse weather conditions, his helicopter could not land there, an official statement said. Later, while interacting with the media in Chamba town, the Chief Minister said that due to pre-emptive measures of the present government, loss of human lives was comparatively less than the devastation that occurred in 2023.
“But the scale of destruction was much higher. The roads, electricity and water supply, and the communication services were badly hit as in comparison to 2023. This year, the entire state has been hit by destruction due to incessant rains, landslides and cloud bursts.” He said the rehabilitation was a challenge before the government, but with the support of the people,“we will overcome it courageously. It is our responsibility to rehabilitate the families who have been rendered homeless, lost all means of livelihood and will offer a special relief package to support them.”
CM Sukhu said Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh have been reviewing the situation on the ground.“The government is committed to provide relief to the disaster-affected people and to evacuate those who are stranded midway due to the roads which were washed out in floods en route Chamba and Bharmour at various places.”
He said the Revenue Minister has proceeded to Bharmour on foot from Chamba.“This demonstrates that the present state government has adopted a humanitarian approach and is sensitively dealing with the crisis.” The Chief Minister said the government has been working vigorously to restore road connectivity.
On the evacuation of those stranded in the Bharmour area, the Chief Minister said this would depend on favourable weather, although helicopters have been deployed for this purpose. Criticising the BJP leaders, CM Sukhu said they were busy spreading rumours instead of extending support to the affected people.
He said the BJP was demanding that the ongoing monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha be adjourned. However, in 2023, they were demanding that the Vidhan Sabha session be extended.
“The decision to suspend Manimahesh yatra has been taken keeping in view the prevailing weather conditions, while some people are doing petty politics over this issue,” the Chief Minister added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment