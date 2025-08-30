Scale Of Destruction By Calamity Much Higher Compared To 2023, Says Himachal CM

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, Aug 30 (IANS) Saying the scale of destruction by monsoon rains this time is much higher compared to 2023, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of Bharmour, Manimahesh and other disaster-affected areas of Chamba district, besides Fatehpur and Mand area of Indora in Kangra district that were hit with the excess release of water from the Pong dam.

He took off from the Pathankot air force station towards Bharmour, but due to adverse weather conditions, his helicopter could not land there, an official statement said. Later, while interacting with the media in Chamba town, the Chief Minister said that due to pre-emptive measures of the present government, loss of human lives was comparatively less than the devastation that occurred in 2023.

“But the scale of destruction was much higher. The roads, electricity and water supply, and the communication services were badly hit as in comparison to 2023. This year, the entire state has been hit by destruction due to incessant rains, landslides and cloud bursts.” He said the rehabilitation was a challenge before the government, but with the support of the people,“we will overcome it courageously. It is our responsibility to rehabilitate the families who have been rendered homeless, lost all means of livelihood and will offer a special relief package to support them.”

CM Sukhu said Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh have been reviewing the situation on the ground.“The government is committed to provide relief to the disaster-affected people and to evacuate those who are stranded midway due to the roads which were washed out in floods en route Chamba and Bharmour at various places.”

He said the Revenue Minister has proceeded to Bharmour on foot from Chamba.“This demonstrates that the present state government has adopted a humanitarian approach and is sensitively dealing with the crisis.” The Chief Minister said the government has been working vigorously to restore road connectivity.

On the evacuation of those stranded in the Bharmour area, the Chief Minister said this would depend on favourable weather, although helicopters have been deployed for this purpose. Criticising the BJP leaders, CM Sukhu said they were busy spreading rumours instead of extending support to the affected people.

He said the BJP was demanding that the ongoing monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha be adjourned. However, in 2023, they were demanding that the Vidhan Sabha session be extended.

“The decision to suspend Manimahesh yatra has been taken keeping in view the prevailing weather conditions, while some people are doing petty politics over this issue,” the Chief Minister added.