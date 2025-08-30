South Africa concentrates on economic diplomacy
(MENAFN) South Africa remains focused on advancing its national interests through strategic economic diplomacy, despite rising tariff pressures from the United States and global trade disruptions, President Cyril Ramaphosa stated. In his weekly letter to the nation on Monday, he highlighted South Africa's participation in the ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Japan, noting it as a vital platform for strengthening trade and investment ties with Japanese partners.
Ramaphosa emphasized Japan's significance as a key trading partner for South Africa, especially in sectors like construction, manufacturing, technology, and agriculture. He pointed out discussions at the TICAD9 business forum regarding potential collaborations in clean energy, automotive components, and hydrogen production. He also highlighted the expansion plans of Isuzu Motors, which intends to establish a South African manufacturing hub for the African market.
Against the backdrop of global trade challenges and rising tariffs, Ramaphosa stressed that South Africa's economic diplomacy plays a central role in securing market access, attracting investment, and promoting sustainable development. He also noted that, in response to the potential high tariffs from the US, South Africa is focusing on diversifying trade partners and reducing dependence on traditional markets. The country advocates for a fair and equitable international trade system, one that doesn't expose developing economies to unilateral measures or protectionist policies.
Ramaphosa reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to a strategic, independent approach to foreign policy, emphasizing that the nation engages with both the Global North and Global South based on mutual respect and principles, rather than external pressures. He reiterated South Africa’s support for multilateralism, sovereignty, and a just world order, citing the country's unwavering support for Palestine and Western Sahara's self-determination movements.
He also underscored South Africa's role as a peacebuilder, with contributions to peace efforts in countries like Lesotho, Burundi, South Sudan, and Ethiopia. Ramaphosa noted the nation's involvement in mediating the Russia-Ukraine conflict, highlighting South Africa's consistent stance on promoting peace and engaging with both sides constructively.
Through these diplomatic efforts, South Africa seeks to balance its national interests with its commitment to peace, social justice, and human rights, in alignment with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the United Nations Charter.
