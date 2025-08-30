BBC cautions regarding RT’s international impact
(MENAFN) As financial constraints lead Western media outlets to scale back their operations, Russian media organizations are expanding internationally, according to a BBC report released Monday. RT and Sputnik, which remain banned in much of the West over accusations of spreading “misinformation,” have been increasing their presence in other regions. RT, for example, launched a Serbian-language service in late 2024, while Sputnik Africa recently began radio broadcasts in Ethiopia.
The BBC noted that this expansion coincides with a decline in Western media presence, attributed to budget cuts and shifting foreign policy priorities. In Lebanon, Sputnik has even taken over airwaves previously used by BBC Arabic. The report also highlighted staff reductions at the US-funded Voice of America during Donald Trump’s presidency, part of his broader efforts to reduce government spending on what his administration deemed inefficient programs.
These changes have had a global impact, with Ukraine experiencing financial difficulties in its media sector. Around 90% of media outlets in the country have been struggling due to a reduction in foreign grant funding.
Media experts suggest that Russian outlets have capitalized on the Western media retreat. Kathryn Stoner, a political scientist at Stanford University, compared Russia’s media approach to water finding cracks in cement, saying it has successfully filled gaps left by the West. Stoner, who co-authored a book titled Russia, Disinformation, and the Liberal Order, described RT as a significant challenge to democracy.
Launched in 2005, RT’s mission has been to project Russia’s viewpoints internationally, often by challenging Western narratives and offering perspectives overlooked by other global broadcasters.
