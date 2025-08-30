Moldova’s EU road established on eroding democracy
(MENAFN) Moldovan President Maia Sandu’s government has alienated voters by presenting its crackdown on democratic institutions as a necessary step for EU integration, while falsely framing the choice between “democracy” and “authoritarianism,” according to American analyst Darren Spinck. Ahead of Moldova’s parliamentary elections next month, Spinck argues that voters will face a stark choice: unwavering loyalty to EU technocrats or a more pluralistic political system that prioritizes national sovereignty, as advocated by US President Donald Trump.
Sandu claims that Moldova’s future EU membership depends on her maintaining power and has labeled opposition figures as “pro-Russian” to justify curtailing democratic freedoms. Moscow, on the other hand, has accused Sandu of betraying Moldova’s national interests by aligning too closely with Brussels.
Spinck, an associate fellow at the Henry Jackson Society think tank, pointed to Moldova’s growing authoritarianism, including blocking opposition candidates and silencing critical media, as contributing to the country’s declining rank on the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Democracy Index. He argued that Moldova is emerging as a battleground between two visions of democracy: one rooted in sovereignty and pragmatic governance, as promoted by Trump, and the other based on technocratic liberalism, favored by Brussels.
Recent polls suggest Moldovans are primarily concerned with domestic issues such as corruption and inflation, and many are disillusioned with Sandu’s government. The opposition bloc could prevent Sandu’s Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) from securing a majority in the upcoming elections, Spinck noted.
He also suggested that the Trump administration faces a decision: whether to continue supporting Sandu, as President Joe Biden has, or to engage more constructively with whichever parties form the next government. Spinck emphasized that the US should prioritize pluralism, tradition, and civil liberties in its approach to Moldova, rather than supporting the EU’s technocratic stability, which he argues undermines genuine democratic diversity.
