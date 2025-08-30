Kiara Advani, Karan Johar Call Param Sundari Co-Stars Sidharth And Janhvi A 'Gorgeous Pair'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's romantic comedy "Param Sundari" has been winning hearts all across. Adding to the list of admirers, Karan Johar pointed out that Sid and Janhvi make for "a gorgeous pair".

KJo took to the stories section of his Instagram handle and penned: "paramsundari is the fun and joyous romantic film this baarish Ka masuam needs...both @sidmalhotra and @janhviKapoor Make such a gorgeous pair and both give the film so much energy and romance with their solid and assured performances...loads of love and success to the entire team @maddockfilms @tusharjalota #dineshvijan."

Sid's better half, Kiara Advani, also used social media to shower love and praise on "Param Sundari".

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 'Kabir Singh' actress wrote,“A feel good rom com that leaves you with the biggest smile! @sidmalhotra Param was pure magic on screen – you owned every beat, every frame, effortless, charming and pitch perfect, your comic timing made it even more memorable."

Lauding Janhvi's "endearing' performance", Kiara added:“@janhvikapoor Sundari is such a cutieee and your performance was so endearing, you looked absolutely stunning @santha_dop dop you have nailed it, every frame was breath taking a visual treat @tusharjalota congratulations on bringing it all together Kudos to the entire team for this gem of a film! @maddockfilms."

With Janhvi and Sidharth as the lead pair, "Param Sundari" also stars Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, and Inayat Verma in crucial roles, along with others.

The camera work for the drama has been performed by Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran, with Manish Pradhan as the head of the editing department.

Composer duo Sachin–Jigar has scored the gripping music for the film.

Made under the direction of Tushar Jalota, "Param Sundari" got a theatrical release on August 29.