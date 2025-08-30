Kiara Advani, Karan Johar Call Param Sundari Co-Stars Sidharth And Janhvi A 'Gorgeous Pair'
KJo took to the stories section of his Instagram handle and penned: "paramsundari is the fun and joyous romantic film this baarish Ka masuam needs...both @sidmalhotra and @janhviKapoor Make such a gorgeous pair and both give the film so much energy and romance with their solid and assured performances...loads of love and success to the entire team @maddockfilms @tusharjalota #dineshvijan."
Sid's better half, Kiara Advani, also used social media to shower love and praise on "Param Sundari".
Taking to her Instagram stories, the 'Kabir Singh' actress wrote,“A feel good rom com that leaves you with the biggest smile! @sidmalhotra Param was pure magic on screen – you owned every beat, every frame, effortless, charming and pitch perfect, your comic timing made it even more memorable."
Lauding Janhvi's "endearing' performance", Kiara added:“@janhvikapoor Sundari is such a cutieee and your performance was so endearing, you looked absolutely stunning @santha_dop dop you have nailed it, every frame was breath taking a visual treat @tusharjalota congratulations on bringing it all together Kudos to the entire team for this gem of a film! @maddockfilms."
With Janhvi and Sidharth as the lead pair, "Param Sundari" also stars Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, and Inayat Verma in crucial roles, along with others.
The camera work for the drama has been performed by Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran, with Manish Pradhan as the head of the editing department.
Composer duo Sachin–Jigar has scored the gripping music for the film.
Made under the direction of Tushar Jalota, "Param Sundari" got a theatrical release on August 29.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment