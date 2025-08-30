Punjab BJP Chief Writes To PM Modi, Seeks Assistance For Flood-Hit State
In the letter, he highlighted the severe situation in the state.
Jakhar noted that Punjab, a key state for India's food security and economic strength, has been severely impacted by relentless heavy rain and flooding, exacerbated by excessive rainfall in the upper hilly regions.
The worst-affected areas include the border regions from the Bhoa Assembly constituency to Fazilka, as well as districts like Kapurthala.
According to the India Meteorological Department's warning, heavy rainfall is likely to continue in the coming days, potentially worsening the already critical situation.
He stated that the floods have affected a large population, rendering many families homeless and destroying thousands of acres of crops critical to the state's economy and national food supply.
While commending the Central government's efforts through the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and financial aid, BJP chief Jakhar emphasised the need for additional and immediate assistance given the severity of the disaster.
He urged the Prime Minister to deploy central assessment teams to evaluate the ground situation and announce a special relief package to address the immediate needs of Punjab's flood-affected population.
Highlighting the state's significance as a border state and its role in national food security, Jakhar expressed confidence that the Prime Minister would extend support during this crisis.
He said that immediate Central intervention and assistance would provide hope and relief to thousands of affected Punjabis.
A day earlier, Jakhar visited the flood-affected Ajnala Assembly constituency and met with people to listen to their problems.
Jakhar accused the state government of failing to provide relief and assistance in flood-affected areas, holding it directly responsible for the massive losses in the state's border regions.
He said his visit was not for political purposes but to remind the government of its responsibilities and to support the flood victims.
