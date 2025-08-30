Canada's GDP Contracts 0.4 Percent in Second Quarter
(MENAFN) Canada's economic output contracted sharply in the second quarter, marking a dramatic reversal from the previous three months' growth, Statistics Canada announced Friday.
The nation's real gross domestic product fell 0.4 percent between April and June, erasing gains from the first quarter's 0.5 percent expansion, the federal statistics office reported.
Massive drops in goods exports coupled with reduced corporate spending on machinery and equipment fueled the downturn, the national statistical agency stated.
Export activity plunged 7.5 percent during the quarter, according to the agency. U.S. tariff policies triggered a devastating 24.7 percent collapse in international shipments of passenger cars and light trucks throughout the second quarter. Industrial machinery, equipment and parts exports tumbled 18.5 percent, while travel services revenue fell 11.1 percent.
However, accelerated business inventory building, increased consumer expenditure, and reduced goods imports helped cushion the economic blow, the agency noted.
The nation's real gross domestic product fell 0.4 percent between April and June, erasing gains from the first quarter's 0.5 percent expansion, the federal statistics office reported.
Massive drops in goods exports coupled with reduced corporate spending on machinery and equipment fueled the downturn, the national statistical agency stated.
Export activity plunged 7.5 percent during the quarter, according to the agency. U.S. tariff policies triggered a devastating 24.7 percent collapse in international shipments of passenger cars and light trucks throughout the second quarter. Industrial machinery, equipment and parts exports tumbled 18.5 percent, while travel services revenue fell 11.1 percent.
However, accelerated business inventory building, increased consumer expenditure, and reduced goods imports helped cushion the economic blow, the agency noted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment