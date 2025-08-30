Faisal Jawad Shines at Musandam International Diving Festival
(MENAFN) On the second day of the Musandam International Diving Festival in Khasab, Oman, Faisal Jawad, a paraplegic scuba diver and triple Guinness World Record holder, delivered an uplifting dive to promote “inclusivity and marine conservation.”
Jawad’s dive, his first in the peninsula, became a central highlight of the event, which attracted divers from all over the world to showcase the eco-tourism prospects of Musandam.
“It is my pleasure to dive in Musandam. We will try to push the people to dive in Musandam. Anyone with a disability can come to dive here … I came here and I dived as a normal person,” Jawad remarked.
He emphasized that obstacles are often in one’s mind, recalling how he once feared the sea but now holds three Guinness World Records for diving and swimming.
Bader Al Shehi, the head of the Musandam Discovery Center, praised Jawad’s participation, which included coral planting, noting the powerful message it conveyed.
“He is inspiring the people. You are handicapped and you are a diver, that’s not really easy. There is somebody who is handicapped and he dives, farms the coral—everybody needs to learn a lesson on how to protect the environment,” Al Shehi said.
