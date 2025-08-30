Turkmenistan And South Korea Presidents Discuss Cooperation And Upcoming Regional Forum
During the call, President Lee expressed gratitude for Turkmenistan's assistance in June, which facilitated the safe evacuation of 59 Korean citizens from Iran through Turkmen territory. Both leaders highlighted the strong bilateral relationship and noted the successful projects carried out in Turkmenistan by major Korean companies, including Hyundai, Daewoo, and LG. They also explored opportunities for further collaboration in energy, mechanical engineering, and other sectors, with President Lee requesting continued support for Korean businesses operating in Turkmenistan.
The discourse additionally emphasized the intricate
interconnections of cultural and humanitarian affiliations. The
officials recognized the pedagogical initiatives surrounding the
Korean linguistic curriculum within Turkmen higher education
institutions and the significance of Cultural Days in enhancing
bilateral comprehension between the two sovereign entities.
The discourse encompassed regional collaboration, particularly within the context of the Central Asia–Republic of Korea alliance, which encompasses sectors such as transportation, environmental sustainability, and public health systems. The heads of state conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the strategic preparations for the imminent Central Asia–Republic of Korea summit scheduled to convene in Seoul in the forthcoming year. President Berdimuhamedov extended an invitation to his South Korean counterpart to engage in an international forum in Ashgabat on December 12, commemorating the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's enduring policy of permanent neutrality.
