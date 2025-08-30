China's Trade Tsar Li Chenggang Bound for U.S.
(MENAFN) Li Chenggang, China's leading trade negotiator, is set to arrive in Washington this week for critical discussions with American officials, following his recent diplomatic mission to Canada, a government representative announced Thursday.
Commerce Ministry spokesperson He Yongqian confirmed that Li will proceed to the U.S. capital after concluding his Canadian visit to engage with appropriate American counterparts, as reported by a media outlet .
Li's Canadian engagement spanned August 24-27, during which he jointly led the China-Canada Joint Economic and Trade Committee session alongside his Canadian counterpart.
The upcoming Washington meetings occur against the backdrop of July negotiations in Sweden, where delegations headed by Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent successfully negotiated an extension of the tariff moratorium and additional trade restrictions. This agreement came as Washington had established an August 12 ultimatum for Beijing to finalize trade arrangements.
The Stockholm discussions built upon previous diplomatic encounters between He and Bessent in both Geneva and London.
Earlier in August, President Donald Trump issued an executive directive prolonging China's tariff suspension for an additional 90-day period through November 10.
However, a 10% mutual tariff structure continues operating throughout this suspension period.
The planet's two largest economic powers had been locked in a trade conflict, launched under Trump's administration, creating market turbulence before both nations agreed to scale back their substantial trade penalties.
Trump has successfully negotiated agreements with the UK, Japan, the EU, and additional countries while maintaining ongoing diplomatic discussions.
Commerce Ministry spokesperson He Yongqian confirmed that Li will proceed to the U.S. capital after concluding his Canadian visit to engage with appropriate American counterparts, as reported by a media outlet .
Li's Canadian engagement spanned August 24-27, during which he jointly led the China-Canada Joint Economic and Trade Committee session alongside his Canadian counterpart.
The upcoming Washington meetings occur against the backdrop of July negotiations in Sweden, where delegations headed by Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent successfully negotiated an extension of the tariff moratorium and additional trade restrictions. This agreement came as Washington had established an August 12 ultimatum for Beijing to finalize trade arrangements.
The Stockholm discussions built upon previous diplomatic encounters between He and Bessent in both Geneva and London.
Earlier in August, President Donald Trump issued an executive directive prolonging China's tariff suspension for an additional 90-day period through November 10.
However, a 10% mutual tariff structure continues operating throughout this suspension period.
The planet's two largest economic powers had been locked in a trade conflict, launched under Trump's administration, creating market turbulence before both nations agreed to scale back their substantial trade penalties.
Trump has successfully negotiated agreements with the UK, Japan, the EU, and additional countries while maintaining ongoing diplomatic discussions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment