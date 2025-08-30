Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Death Toll In Gaza Surpasses 63,000 As Health Officials Warn Of Starvation Deaths

2025-08-30 04:14:20
(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) GAZA / PNN /

Medical sources said Friday that the death toll from Israel's war in Gaza has risen to 63,025, the majority women and children, since the offensive began on Oct. 7, 2023.

The sources reported that injuries have climbed to 159,490, while many victims remain trapped under rubble, unreachable by emergency and civil defence crews.

Hospitals in Gaza received 59 bodies – including two recovered from under debris – and 224 wounded over the past 24 hours. Since March 18, when Israel broke a ceasefire agreement, 11,178 Palestinians have been killed and 47,449 injured, according to the figures.

The sources said that within the past 24 hours, 23 Palestinians were killed and 182 wounded while trying to collect humanitarian aid, bringing the total of those killed in such incidents to 2,203 and the injured to 16,228.

Hospitals continue to register daily deaths caused by hunger and malnutrition, mostly among children, amid Israel's ongoing restrictions on the entry of food, medicine and fuel needed to keep health facilities running.

