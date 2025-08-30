Death Toll In Gaza Surpasses 63,000 As Health Officials Warn Of Starvation Deaths
Medical sources said Friday that the death toll from Israel's war in Gaza has risen to 63,025, the majority women and children, since the offensive began on Oct. 7, 2023.
The sources reported that injuries have climbed to 159,490, while many victims remain trapped under rubble, unreachable by emergency and civil defence crews.
Hospitals in Gaza received 59 bodies – including two recovered from under debris – and 224 wounded over the past 24 hours. Since March 18, when Israel broke a ceasefire agreement, 11,178 Palestinians have been killed and 47,449 injured, according to the figures.
The sources said that within the past 24 hours, 23 Palestinians were killed and 182 wounded while trying to collect humanitarian aid, bringing the total of those killed in such incidents to 2,203 and the injured to 16,228.
Hospitals continue to register daily deaths caused by hunger and malnutrition, mostly among children, amid Israel's ongoing restrictions on the entry of food, medicine and fuel needed to keep health facilities running.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment