Essential Food Items, Gold Prices Surge In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The prices of Kazakh flour, cooking oil, sugar and gold surged while other food items stayed unchanged during the outgoing week in Kabul, market sources said on Saturday.

Food items

Zmarai Safi, head of the Food Traders' Association, said the prices of some essential food items surged during the week.

The price of a 49-kilogram sack of Kazakh flour went up from 1,380afs to 1,400afs, a 49-kilogram bag of Indian sugar increased from 2,400afs to 2,450afs, a 16-litre bottle of Malaysian cooking oil surged from 1,550afs to 1,600afs.

But a 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice stayed stable at 2,600afs, one kilogram of Indonesian green tea at 350afs and the rate of a kilogram of African black tea at 380afs.

Hamid Sufizada, a retailer at Dahna-i-Bagh market, put the retail price of a 49-kg bag of Kazakh flour at 1,450afs, a 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice at 2,650afs and a 49-kg sack of Indian sugar at 2,500afs.

A 16-litre bottle of cooking oil accounted for 1,650afs, one kilogram of black tea for 430afs and the same quantity of green tea for 400afs, he added.

Gold prices up

Mohammad Fawad, a jeweller in Timor Shahi area, said the price of one gram of Arabian gold went up from 5,950afs to 6,150afs and the same amount of the Russian variety from 4,800 to 4,950afs.

Fuel prices

A worker at the Ahmadyar pump station told Pajhwok the price of one litre of petrol cost 70afs and diesel 67afs.

Mohammad Jan Amin, a liquefied gas seller in Daha-i-Bagh locality, said the rate of one kilogram of the commodity was sold for 48afs.

Haji Mohammad Hussain, owner of the Sadaqat Money Exchange Service, said one US dollar traded at 68.30afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees at 235afs.

During the previous week, one US dollar consumed 68.30afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees 235afs.

hz/sa