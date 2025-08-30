Land Fraud Case: CBK Files 2 Separate Firs Against 2 Notorious Fraudsters

Representational Photo

Srinagar- Crime Branch Kashmir (CBK) on Friday said to have registered two separate cases against two notorious fraudsters in land fraud case.

A spokesperson in a statement said the Economic Offences Wing (Crime Branch Kashmir) has registered two cases in land fraud cases against Riyaz Ahmad Bhat S/o Ghulam Mohammad Bhat R/o Nowgam Srinagar and Shabir Ahmad Wani S/o Mohammad Ismail Wani R/o Lasjan Srinagar involving deceitful property sales, cheating, forging Revenue documents and criminal breach of trust.

“One case has been registered upon a complaint submitted by one lady who alleged that the accused Riyaz Ahmad Bhat S/o Ghulam Mohammad Bhat R/o Nowgam Srinagar sold her a piece of land measuring 1 kannal and 5 Marlas situated at Moza, Balhama, Under Survey No. 312 Min, Khewat No. 27 and Khata No. 200 against a payment of Rs. 25 Lakhs, however no land was provided to her and instead the said land has been sold to some other person. The cheques issued by the accused as repayment were dishonoured,” the statement reads.

It adds that another case has been registered upon a complaint received from one individual wherein it was alleged that the accused individuals Riyaz Ahmad Bhat S/o Ghulam Mohammad Bhat R/o Nowgam Srinagar and Shabir Ahmad Wani S/o Mohammad Ismail Wani R/o Lasjan Srinagar sold the complainant a patch of land measuring 1 kanal and 10 Marlas situated at Balhama, Patha Chowk Srinagar failing under survey No. 1683/315 Min, Khewat No. 45 and Khata No. 317 against a payment of Rs. 73 lakhs for which a sale deed also registered.

However, the accused individuals in connivance with Revenue officials fabricated Revenue records and sold the said land to some other person, thus grabbed an amount of Rs. 73 lakhs, the statement reads.