Pakistan Confirmed For 2025-26 FIH Pro League, Will Face India Twice

2025-08-30 03:01:36
File photo

New Delhi- Pakistan has confirmed its participation in the FIH Hockey Pro League, which means it will play two matches against arch-rivals India in the upcoming season.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Thursday confirmed that the Pakistan men's hockey team has accepted the invitation to participate in the 2025-26 season of the Pro League.

It will have to be seen where the matches involving India and Pakistan are played.

In the 2024-25 season, India played their eight home matches in Bhubaneswar. Four away matches were played in Amsterdam and another four in Antwerp.

Pakistan were promoted through the FIH Hockey Nations Cup played in Malaysia earlier this year.

