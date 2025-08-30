Pakistan Confirmed For 2025-26 FIH Pro League, Will Face India Twice
New Delhi- Pakistan has confirmed its participation in the FIH Hockey Pro League, which means it will play two matches against arch-rivals India in the upcoming season.
The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Thursday confirmed that the Pakistan men's hockey team has accepted the invitation to participate in the 2025-26 season of the Pro League.
It will have to be seen where the matches involving India and Pakistan are played.
In the 2024-25 season, India played their eight home matches in Bhubaneswar. Four away matches were played in Amsterdam and another four in Antwerp.
Pakistan were promoted through the FIH Hockey Nations Cup played in Malaysia earlier this year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment