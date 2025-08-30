Ukraine To Purchase U.S. Air Defense Equipment, Satellite Communication Systems Valued At Over $300M
“The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine of Satellite Communications Services and related equipment for an estimated cost of $150 million,” the document reads.
As noted, the principal contractor for this effort will be Starlink Services.Read also: US preparing to sell Ukraine $825M worth of air delivered munitions
The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine of Patriot Air Defense System Sustainment and related equipment for an estimated cost of $179.1
In another decision, the State Department approved the sale to Ukraine of“Patriot Air Defense System Sustainment and related equipment for an estimated cost of $179.1 million”.
According to this decision, Ukraine will receive spare parts for the Patriot system, various software packages, documentation, communication and test equipment, as well as other items essential for the proper functioning of the Patriot system.“Implementation of this proposed sale will require approximately five U.S. Government and fifteen contractor representatives to travel to the United States European Command to support training and periodic meetings,” the department noted.
As a reminder, earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Defense's Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced the approval of a sale of aerial bombs to Ukraine worth over $800 million.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment