Ukraine To Purchase U.S. Air Defense Equipment, Satellite Communication Systems Valued At Over $300M


2025-08-30 01:03:21
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, the announcement was made by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency of the U.S. Department of Defense.

“The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine of Satellite Communications Services and related equipment for an estimated cost of $150 million,” the document reads.

As noted, the principal contractor for this effort will be Starlink Services.

Read also: US preparing to sell Ukraine $825M worth of air delivered munitions

In another decision, the State Department approved the sale to Ukraine of“Patriot Air Defense System Sustainment and related equipment for an estimated cost of $179.1 million”.

According to this decision, Ukraine will receive spare parts for the Patriot system, various software packages, documentation, communication and test equipment, as well as other items essential for the proper functioning of the Patriot system.“Implementation of this proposed sale will require approximately five U.S. Government and fifteen contractor representatives to travel to the United States European Command to support training and periodic meetings,” the department noted.

As a reminder, earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Defense's Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced the approval of a sale of aerial bombs to Ukraine worth over $800 million.

MENAFN30082025000193011044ID1109995562

