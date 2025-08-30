Harshvardhan Rane Says 'Last Day In Kashmir' As He Shoots For 'Silaa' Third Schedule
Harshvardhan took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images from Kashmir. The pictures featured him, the actor working out in the gym, flowers, and some apples growing on the trees.
For the caption, he wrote:“Last day Kashmir today! #Silaa 3rd schedule.”
The actor added the song“Pardesiya” from the latest release“Param Sundari” and captioned it:“What a beautiful song.”
“Silaa” also stars Sadia Khateeb and Karanveer Mehra.
The film is directed by Omung Kumar, a National Award-winning filmmaker known for blending strong visuals with emotional storytelling, Silaa is an intense action romance with layered characters and high-stakes drama.
Zee Studios presents the Blue Lotus Pictures and Stark Entertainment production in association with Innovations India, produced by Omung Kumar, Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, Captain Rahul Bali, and co-produced by Rahhat Shah Kazmi.
He will also be seen in“Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat” alongside Sonam Bajwa. The release of the film has been pushed as it is set for a Diwali release. The movie will now light up the screens on October 21.
The film was earlier scheduled to release on October 2. The makers of the passionate love story also treated the fans with the first look of the movie featuring Sonam and Harshvardhan.
Billed as a musical obsessive romantic drama, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is produced by Anshul Garg under his banner Desi Music Factory and co-produced by Raghav Sharma.
The film is written by Mushtaq Shaikh and co-written by Milap Milan Zaveri, who also directs the project. This marks Anshul Garg's debut as a feature film producer, following his success in the music industry with Desi Music Factory and Play DMF.
The movie explores intense emotions such as love, obsession, and heartbreak. Following the shift in production from Vikir Films to the rapidly emerging Play DMF, led by Anshul Garg, the film has undergone a significant rebranding. The new creative team felt that the original title no longer reflected the story's updated vision and overall tone.
