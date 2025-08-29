Broncolor Launches Stelos 800 L High-End Monolight For Ultimate On-Location Flexibility

MENAFN - GetNews)



Swiss lighting pioneer broncolor proudly presents Stelos 800 L, the newest addition to its portfolio of professional lighting tools. This high-end monolight delivers 800 joules of flash energy, battery operation with simultaneous charging, and premium broncolor light quality – all in a significantly more compact and intuitive design.

Engineered and manufactured in Switzerland, Stelos is designed for professionals who demand uncompromising quality, speed, and control in every environment. Whether in a studio or on a remote location, Stelos brings unprecedented performance to the most compact form factor in broncolor's monolight lineup. With Stelos, the world becomes your studio.

The Stelos monolight combines cutting-edge flash technology with everyday usability. It features a bright, high-contrast LCD screen with configurable display modes – from minimalist to full control view – and is operated via just two buttons and a rotary/push encoder.

New to the monolight class: adjustable flash colour temperature, a feature previously reserved for high-end power packs, is now available in Stelos. High-speed sync (HSS) is also supported, making Stelos ideal for fast-paced, high-performance shoots.

The integrated LED modelling light delivers variable colour temperatures from 2700 to 6500 K with excellent output – adaptable to match any ambient conditions.

Stelos is powered by a universal V-mount battery system, giving photographers the flexibility to use batteries from broncolor or other leading brands. The device can also charge while in use via USB-C, compatible with standard laptop chargers or the included 140-watt adapter. This open battery system is particularly attractive to rental houses, where total cost of ownership is paramount, as it allows for efficient inventory management and compatibility across gear. Other users also benefit by reducing both operational costs and the environmental impact associated with proprietary lithium battery systems – thanks to the versatility and longevity of the universal V-mount platform.

With its robust bayonet mount, Stelos supports the full range of broncolor light modifiers – even the largest ones – ensuring maximum creativity and consistency across lighting setups.

Stelos integrates seamlessly with existing workflows, supporting broncolor RFS 2 and 3 radio transmitters, the bronControl app (via built-in WiFi), and bronAPI for custom integration. For larger sets with multiple units, multi-colour cognition lights make device identification fast and effortless.

Developed in close collaboration with working professionals, Stelos incorporates numerous user-driven innovations that elevate its performance and ease of use:



A significantly reduced size for improved portability – while still delivering a full 800 joules of flash power

A universal V-mount battery system with the ability to charge while in use, offering unmatched flexibility on set

Adjustable flash colour temperature, a feature typically reserved for high-end power packs

A robust mounting bracket with 90° tilt capability for precise positioning Full control directly on the device, eliminating the need for an external app

Availability

Stelos will be available through all official broncolor partners in September 2025.

About broncolor

Every broncolor product is engineered and built in Switzerland, ensuring unmatched quality and durability. With a global presence spanning over 60 countries, broncolor offers expert service, support, and product availability for creatives wherever their work takes them.

Learn more at:

Press contact:

