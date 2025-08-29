Pre-Orders Opened On August 28 For GHOST IN THE SHELL Motoko Kusanagi VS Arachnida Statue
Ultimate Premium Masterline GHOST IN THE SHELL Motoko Kusanagi VS Arachnida
Front
Size
Bonus Parts
Ultimate Premium Masterline GHOST IN THE SHELL Motoko Kusanagi
Prime 1 Studio has announced the "GHOST IN THE SHELL Motoko Kusanagi VS Arachnida" Statue. Pre-orders began August 28, 2025 (JST); release set for March 2027.ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Released in theaters in 1995, "GHOST IN THE SHELL" remains a landmark in animation and continues to influence global culture. From director Mamoru Oshii's film, the confrontation between Motoko Kusanagi and the Arachnida is presented in Prime 1 Studio's Ultimate Premium Masterline series.
This 1/4 scale statue depicts the moment when Major Motoko Kusanagi of Public Security Section 9 confronts the autonomous multi-legged tank known as the Arachnida. She leaps onto the machine, her cybernetic body placed under extreme strain as she attempts to force open its hatch. The sculpt highlights the physical limits of her body, most evident in her left arm. The output beyond her limits flows from forearm to fingertips, visible in the strain etched into her hand and knuckles as she forces the hatch open. Her expression conveys both pain and determination.
The Arachnida measures 80 cm in depth and forms the centerpiece of the diorama. Its armored frame bears bullet marks, its camera unit is illuminated, and its damaged manipulator arms reinforce its mechanical appearance. The composition directs attention to Kusanagi's figure, emphasizing the dynamics of the scene.
This bonus version includes an additional set of manipulator arms featuring a deployed Gatling gun. This option recreates the stage of the battle where the Arachnida opens fire, offering an alternate display for collectors.
Alongside this release, Prime 1 Studio has also opened reservations for the "Ultimate Premium Masterline GHOST IN THE SHELL Motoko Kusanagi," a product that presents the Major on a simple base for a focused display.
[Product Name]
Ultimate Premium Masterline GHOST IN THE SHELL Motoko Kusanagi VS Arachnida Bonus Version
Retail Price USD: $1299
Edition Size: 500
Arrival Date: April 2027
Scale: 1/4 Scale
H:68cm W:49cm D:80cm
H:68cm W:53cm D:80cm (Firing Manipulator Arms)
Weight: 25.4Kg
Materials: Polystone and other materials
Specifications/Additional Items
・One (1) Swappable Pair of Arachnida Manipulator Arms (Damaged)
・One (1) Swappable Pair of Arachnida Manipulator Arms (Firing) [BONUS PART]
Copyright:
©1995 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA・BANDAI VISUAL・MANGA ENTERTAINMENT. All Rights Reserved.
[Product Name]
Ultimate Premium Masterline GHOST IN THE SHELL Motoko Kusanagi
Retail Price USD: $599
Edition Size: TBD
Arrival Date: April 2027
Scale: 1/4 Scale
H:38cm W:38cm D:30cm
Weight: 4.1Kg
Materials: Polystone and other materials
Copyright:
©1995 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA・BANDAI VISUAL・MANGA ENTERTAINMENT. All Rights Reserved.
For more details, visit our online store .
Hiroya Kubota
Prime 1 Studio Co., Ltd.
...
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment