Public Speaking Coach And Author Dean Griess Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

PARKER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Successful public speaking is all about connection, and one man is on a mission to turn the conventional approach to public speaking on its head. Meet Dean Griess, author and public speaking coach who is sharing the superpower of audience movement and remarkable engagement. Dean's passion? Transforming the fear of public speaking into a commanding experience-one presentation at a time.

From his roots, Dean's journey is a tale of unexpected twists and serendipitous discoveries. Initially set to begin on a career in zoology, he found his true calling within the dynamic and vibrantly challenging realm of public speaking. Reflecting on how he stumbled into this world, Dean humorously recalls the transition from studying animals to standing before eager minds at Colorado State University, where a speech communications major led him down an inspiring path.

“There are zero kids who say, 'When I grow up, I want to be a corporate facilitator,'” shares Dean.“Yet, here I am-demonstrating that the ability to move an entire group of individuals in one direction is nothing short of a superpower. It's an art form that I have spent the last 20 years perfecting.”

Dean Griess doesn't just offer public speaking advice; he presents a complete transformation. Having coached over a thousand presenters and trainers (and admittedly losing count), his coaching sessions are designed to equip clients with essential tools and self-confidence to step into the spotlight authentically. For example, when the projector dies halfway through a presentation, continue your presentation as that was supposed to happen. Distilling decades of experience into actionable insights, Dean's methodologies blend the practicality of tactics with the power of personal storytelling.

The goal? Create a space where fresh voices thrive, each equipped to conquer anxiety and embody a calm, collected composure. Dean's approach insists on celebrating successes and re-framing negative outcomes as opportunities for improvement-a perspective that unlocks potential rather than stifles creativity.

Empowering Tools from the Bestseller, 'Don't Show Your Duck Butt'

Earlier this year, Dean's wisdom took shape in,“Don't Show Your Duck Butt: Tools to Kick Ass in Front of Any Audience.” Beyond its whimsical title, the book offers exciting insights and practical, tactical strategies. The metaphor of the 'duck butt' is as witty as it is educational: calm on the surface, yet working diligently below. It's a narrative Dean uses to inspire confidence, ensuring presenters keep their inner chaos beneath the waterline to deliver seamless experiences.

“Don't Show Your Duck Butt” deconstructs the art of presentation into digestible, actionable steps. With carefully curated“cheat codes,” readers can choose their own path to improvement, picking strategies that suit their needs, whether they are currently novice presenters or seasoned facilitators.

A Trailblazing Journey in Public Speaking Engagements

Dean's speaking engagements are celebrations of learning and experiencing the profound impact of effective communication. He recently took center stage at the Fort Collins Chamber of Commerce's leadership coalition, captivating an audience of leaders with his book's themes. His humorous yet insightful analogy of the 'duck butt' resonated, emphasizing the power of perceptive poise.

“My ultimate vision,” explains Dean,“is to fight the good fight against the fear of public speaking. Seeing is believing, and I am showing clients that with the right tools and mindset, anyone can create an exceptional audience experience.”

Transform Fear Into Mastery

Dean Griess invites all-be it corporate leaders, budding speakers, or educators-to share in his movement. By giving clients tools, such as cheat codes, to innovate their approach to public speaking, he is redefining what it means to connect with an audience.

For those ready to transform apprehensive silence into a symphony of confidence and mastery, Dean Griess awaits. He not only promises to illuminate the path to public speaking success but to revolutionize it.“It makes my brain hurt a little bit when I hear the number one fear most humans have is public speaking over death-that reminds me of the Jerry Seinfeld skit where he says people would rather be in the casket than deliver the eulogy. My mission is to squash that fear and equip everyone with the tools they need to be successful in front of an audience.”

About Dean Griess

A passionate author and successful public speaking coach, Dean Griess has dedicated his career to demystifying the art of public speaking. His unique strategies empower individuals to transform fear into confidence, delivering remarkable audience experiences with every presentation.

