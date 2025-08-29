President Ilham Aliyev Allocates Major Funds To Qarabag Football Club - Decree
The funding comes from the Reserve Fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the 2025 state budget. The allocation is linked to the club's qualification for the league stage of the UEFA Champions League, with a total of 5 million manat ($2.9 million) assigned to support the team.
The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan is responsible for providing the funds specified in the decree, while the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan will address all matters arising from its implementation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment