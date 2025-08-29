Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Allocates Major Funds To Qarabag Football Club - Decree

2025-08-29 09:09:53
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree providing financial support to Qarabag Football Club, Azernews reports.

The funding comes from the Reserve Fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the 2025 state budget. The allocation is linked to the club's qualification for the league stage of the UEFA Champions League, with a total of 5 million manat ($2.9 million) assigned to support the team.

The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan is responsible for providing the funds specified in the decree, while the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan will address all matters arising from its implementation.

