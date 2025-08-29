Dubai Showcases Gaming Ambitions At Gamescom 2025 With Landmark Pavilion Drawing Global Spotlight
The pavilion marked the first official government-led participation from the Middle East at Gamescom, bringing together three key entities: Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), and Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC). Together, they highlighted Dubai's commitment to becoming a leading global hub for gaming, creativity, and digital industries. Visitors to the pavilion were introduced to the ambitious Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 DPG33, a comprehensive initiative designed to position Dubai among the world's top 10 gaming hubs by 2033. Launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, the program aims to create 30,000 new jobs linked to the gaming industry, while contributing nearly USD 1 billion to the emirate's digital economy and GDP. Commenting on the participation, Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, said:“Gamescom provided a unique platform to showcase Dubai's vision and leadership in gaming, while highlighting the city's attractiveness as a global destination for investment, talent, and partnerships. Dubai's innovation-driven ecosystem offers unmatched support for creative, digital, educational, and entertainment industries, positioning the emirate as one of the world's most competitive hubs for gaming companies and entrepreneurs.” Faisal Kazim, Director of the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033, added:“The global interest in the Dubai Pavilion reflects the strong momentum behind our efforts to establish Dubai as an international hub for game development and creative innovation. Since the launch of DPG33, Dubai has already succeeded in attracting hundreds of specialised gaming companies and businesses in related fields, underlining the city's ability to create opportunities at scale.” Gamescom 2025 itself broke new records, with participation from 72 countries (up from 64 in 2024), more than 1,500 exhibitors, and an expanded exhibition space spanning 233,000 square metres. The event reaffirmed its status as the world's leading platform for the future of gaming, bringing together global developers, publishers, investors, and enthusiasts.
