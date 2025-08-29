Mrna Therapeutics CDMO Strategic Research 2025 Market To Reach $9 Billion By 2030 - Increasing Collaboration Between Biopharma Companies And Cdmos Expands Growth Opportunities
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns mRNA Therapeutics Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Surge in mRNA-based Therapeutics Drives Significant Demand for Specialized CDMO Services Increasing Investment in mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutic Development Expands the Addressable Market for CDMOs Growth in Pharmaceutical Outsourcing for mRNA Production Strengthens the Business Case for CDMO Partnerships Technological Advancements in mRNA Manufacturing Processes Propel Growth in CDMO Offerings Rising Need for Scalable and Flexible Manufacturing Solutions Drives the Adoption of CDMO Services in mRNA Production Regulatory Support for mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines Expands Opportunities for CDMOs in the Market The Emergence of mRNA-based Cancer Therapies Generates Long-term Growth for CDMO Services in Oncology Increasing Complexity of mRNA Synthesis Drives Demand for Advanced Expertise and Technology in CDMO Partnerships Expansion of Global Clinical Trials for mRNA-based Drugs Strengthens Market Opportunities for CDMO Providers The Growing Role of CDMOs in the Production of mRNA Vaccines for Emerging Infectious Diseases Expands Market Reach Increasing Focus on Speed and Efficiency in mRNA Drug Development Accelerates Demand for Specialized CDMO Services The Rise of Personalized Medicine and Targeted Therapies Boosts Demand for Custom CDMO Solutions in mRNA Production Increasing Collaboration Between Biopharma Companies and CDMOs Expands Market Growth Potential for mRNA Therapeutics The Growth of Public and Private Investments in mRNA Technology Strengthens the Financial Case for CDMO Expansion The Need for High-Quality and GMP-compliant Manufacturing Drives Adoption of Leading CDMO Providers for mRNA Production Regulatory Challenges in mRNA Therapeutic Manufacturing Drive Innovation in CDMO Capabilities and Standards The Continued Success of COVID-19 Vaccines Strengthens Long-term Demand for mRNA Therapeutics and CDMO Services The Shift Towards Modular and Automated Manufacturing Solutions Promotes Growth and Efficiency in mRNA CDMOs The Increasing Demand for Global Supply Chain Optimization in mRNA Production Expands CDMO Opportunities Growing Competitive Landscape in mRNA Therapeutics Drives Demand for Specialized and Reliable CDMO Partnerships
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS | Some of the 34 companies featured in this report
- AGC Biologics Aldevron ARCALIS, Inc. BioNTech SE Catalent, Inc. CordenPharma International Curia Global, Inc. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. Lonza Group Merck KGaA Moderna, Inc. Rentschler Biopharma SE Samsung Biologics ST Pharm Thermo Fisher Scientific TriLink BioTechnologies Vernal Biosciences WuXi AppTec
