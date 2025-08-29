Portuguese President Calls Trump 'Soviet Or Russian Asset'

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Portugal Pulse , Rebelo de Sousa made the remark during an event of the Social Democratic Party in Castelo de Vide, where he described Trump's leadership style as an example of "new, more emotionally-charged political leadership style," Ukrinform reports.

"With something unique and complex: the top leader of the world's foremost superpower is, objectively, a Soviet or Russian asset. He operates as an asset," the Portuguese president said.

He stressed that this is not an alliance built on friendship or economic, ideological, or doctrinal complicity.

"I am stating that, objectively, the new American leadership has strategically benefited the Russian Federation," Rebelo de Sousa said, referring to Trump's policies in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine.

"In other words, they have shifted from being allies on one side to referees of the challenge," he said, noting that this referee seeks to negotiate solely with one of the parties, excluding both Ukraine and Europe, who found themselves having to impose their presence in recent discussions.

Photo: Marcelo Nuno Duarte Rebelo de Sousa / Facebook