Qatar Hopes Gaza Ceasefire Second Phase Will Ease Humanitarian Crisis

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar has expressed hope that the start of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza will help stabilise the situation and address the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the territory.

In comments to the Qatar News Agency (QNA) on Wednesday, Dr Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari, Adviser to the Prime Minister and official spokesperson for Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, welcomed an announcement by US Middle East envoy HE Steve Witkoff on the launch of the next phase of the agreement.

Dr Al Ansari said the State of Qatar, acting in its role as a mediator and in coordination with its partners, would continue its diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation and protecting civilians from the consequences of conflict.

He reaffirmed Qatar's long-standing support for the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights, stressing the need for all parties to fully implement the ceasefire agreement.

This includes ensuring the unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and the immediate start of reconstruction efforts to ease civilian suffering and provide dignified living conditions, he said.

Dr Al Ansari also underlined the importance of the international community fulfilling its responsibilities to support efforts to sustain the ceasefire and enhance prospects for lasting peace and stability in the region.