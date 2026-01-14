Shaheed Rehan Zaib Khan Awarded Sitara-E-Imtiaz For Services To Tribal Communities

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

The Government of Pakistan has conferred the country's prestigious civil award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz, upon Shaheed Rehan Zaib Khan of Bajaur. The award was given in recognition of his services for the deprived and marginalized communities of the tribal areas.

Shaheed Rehan Zaib Khan actively struggled for the promotion of education, the establishment of peace, and social welfare. His contributions were widely acknowledged and respected at the regional level.

Member of the National Assembly and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mubarak Zaib Khan, stated that the award given to Shaheed Rehan Zaib Khan is not merely a medal but a national acknowledgment of his selfless services.

He expressed gratitude to the President of Pakistan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, adding that this award serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility to continue the martyr's mission and turn his dream into reality.