Hisense India Nabs PR Agency To Amplify Growth Locally

MENAFN - PRovoke) NEW DELHI - Consumer electronics and home appliances firm Hisense India has appointed Adfactors PR as its strategic communications partner. The collaboration aims to help Hisense Group improve its market visibility and elevate the brand credibility in India, which is one of the fastest-growing consumer electronics markets in the world.

The agency will focus on driving impactful and innovative media communications and amplifying influencer engagement across India. It will also strengthen Hisense India's thought leadership on global consumer electronics trends and smart technology integration, while highlighting the brand's product innovations and category expansion initiatives.



Capitalising on Adfactors PR's national presence, the communication will aim to position Hisense as a household name across India. This is especially crucial as Hisense India looks to accelerate its offline expansion through partnerships with major retail chains nationwide, while gearing up for a series of new product introductions and category launches. These endeavours will be supported by integrated PR campaigns to drive awareness, build consumer trust, and strengthen market presence.



“The consumer electronics market in India is highly competitive, with demand growing steadily due to rising disposable incomes, increased internet penetration, a tech-savvy youth population, and an expanding middle-class. In this dynamic landscape, effective brand storytelling is essential," said pankaj Rana, Hisense India's CEO. "Partnering with Adfactors PR gives us the right partner to shape and share our story. With strategic media communication, we are on the right track to building proximity with consumers across India, aligning our brand promise with their evolving aspirations.”





"Hisense India and Adfactors PR share a common vision of seeking to understand customer needs and working towards addressing these. We are delighted to partner with Hisense and look forward to supporting its journey towards becoming one of the most trusted brands in the Indian consumer electronics space through impactful and modern business communication," added Samir Kapur, PR director for Adfactors.