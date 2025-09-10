I am a Tier 1 Canada Research Chair and professor at the Michael Smith Laboratories/Botany in University of British Columbia. I work with plant fungal pathogens and their host plants. Figuring out the molecular mechanisms of the interactions between pathogens and their hosts will help us design better strategies to combat them in our crop field.

