Lyme Disease Pipeline 2025: In-Depth Clinical Trials Analysis And Emerging Therapies Report By Delveinsight Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Covance Inc.F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, T2 Biosystems

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Lyme Disease pipeline constitutes 7+ key companies continuously working towards developing 7+ Lyme Disease treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Lyme Disease Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Lyme Disease Market.

The Lyme Disease Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Lyme Disease Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Lyme Disease treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Lyme Disease companies working in the treatment market are CyanVac, Flightpath Biosciences, Inc, Cortene Inc., Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Valneva SE, and others, are developing therapies for the Lyme Disease treatment



Emerging Lyme Disease therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- BLB 400, FP-100, CT38, TP-05, VLA15, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Lyme Disease market in the coming years.

In September 2024, Valneva and Pfizer reported additional positive Phase II booster results for their Lyme disease vaccine candidate, VLA15.

In July 2024, Valneva and Pfizer announced that the primary vaccination series for their Phase III VALOR trial of the Lyme disease vaccine has been completed. In February 2024, Tarsus announced encouraging topline results from Carpo, a Phase IIa Proof-of-Concept“Tick-Kill” trial assessing TP-05 (lotilaner) for Lyme disease prevention.

Lyme Disease Overview

The most prevalent vector-borne illness, Lyme disease (also known as Lyme borreliosis), is brought on by the bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi and, less frequently, Borrelia mayonii. It is a prevalent illness in the United States that is brought on by the bite of an infected blacklegged tick, sometimes referred to as a bear or deer tick. The illness impacts both people and animals.

Get a Free Sample PDF Report to know more about Lyme Disease Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment-

Emerging Lyme Disease Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



BLB 400: CyanVac

FP-100: Flightpath Biosciences, Inc

CT38: Cortene Inc.

TP-05: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc VLA15: Valneva SE

Lyme Disease Route of Administration

Lyme Disease pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Lyme Disease Molecule Type

Lyme Disease Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Lyme Disease Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Lyme Disease Assessment by Product Type

Lyme Disease By Stage and Product Type

Lyme Disease Assessment by Route of Administration

Lyme Disease By Stage and Route of Administration

Lyme Disease Assessment by Molecule Type Lyme Disease by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Lyme Disease Report covers around 7+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Lyme Disease product details are provided in the report. Download the Lyme Disease pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Lyme Disease therapies

Some of the key companies in the Lyme Disease Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Lyme Disease are - Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Covance Inc.F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, T2 Biosystems, Inc, Oxford Immunotec USA, Inc., and others.

Lyme Disease Pipeline Analysis:

The Lyme Disease pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Lyme Disease with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Lyme Disease Treatment.

Lyme Disease key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Lyme Disease Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Lyme Disease market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Lyme Disease drugs and therapies

Lyme Disease Pipeline Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Lyme disease, development in studies on the treatment of Lyme disease are some of the important factors that are fueling the Lyme Disease Market.

Lyme Disease Pipeline Market Barriers

However, lack of pipeline therapies, risk for significant long-term health consequences and other factors are creating obstacles in the Lyme Disease Market growth.

Scope of Lyme Disease Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Lyme Disease Companies: CyanVac, Flightpath Biosciences, Inc, Cortene Inc., Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Valneva SE, and others

Key Lyme Disease Therapies: BLB 400, FP-100, CT38, TP-05, VLA15, and others

Lyme Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Lyme Disease current marketed and Lyme Disease emerging therapies Lyme Disease Market Dynamics: Lyme Disease market drivers and Lyme Disease market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for Lyme Disease Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

Table of Contents

1. Lyme Disease Report Introduction

2. Lyme Disease Executive Summary

3. Lyme Disease Overview

4. Lyme Disease- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Lyme Disease Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Lyme Disease Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Lyme Disease Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Lyme Disease Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Lyme Disease Preclinical Stage Products

10. Lyme Disease Therapeutics Assessment

11. Lyme Disease Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Lyme Disease Key Companies

14. Lyme Disease Key Products

15. Lyme Disease Unmet Needs

16 . Lyme Disease Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Lyme Disease Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Lyme Disease Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.