Lyme Disease Pipeline 2025: In-Depth Clinical Trials Analysis And Emerging Therapies Report By Delveinsight Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Covance Inc.F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, T2 Biosystems
(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Lyme Disease pipeline constitutes 7+ key companies continuously working towards developing 7+ Lyme Disease treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.
“Lyme Disease Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Lyme Disease Market.
The Lyme Disease Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.
Some of the key takeaways from the Lyme Disease Pipeline Report:
Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Lyme Disease treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years.
Lyme Disease companies working in the treatment market are CyanVac, Flightpath Biosciences, Inc, Cortene Inc., Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Valneva SE, and others, are developing therapies for the Lyme Disease treatment
Emerging Lyme Disease therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- BLB 400, FP-100, CT38, TP-05, VLA15, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Lyme Disease market in the coming years.
In September 2024, Valneva and Pfizer reported additional positive Phase II booster results for their Lyme disease vaccine candidate, VLA15.
In July 2024, Valneva and Pfizer announced that the primary vaccination series for their Phase III VALOR trial of the Lyme disease vaccine has been completed.
In February 2024, Tarsus announced encouraging topline results from Carpo, a Phase IIa Proof-of-Concept“Tick-Kill” trial assessing TP-05 (lotilaner) for Lyme disease prevention.
Lyme Disease Overview
The most prevalent vector-borne illness, Lyme disease (also known as Lyme borreliosis), is brought on by the bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi and, less frequently, Borrelia mayonii. It is a prevalent illness in the United States that is brought on by the bite of an infected blacklegged tick, sometimes referred to as a bear or deer tick. The illness impacts both people and animals.
Get a Free Sample PDF Report to know more about Lyme Disease Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment-
Emerging Lyme Disease Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:
BLB 400: CyanVac
FP-100: Flightpath Biosciences, Inc
CT38: Cortene Inc.
TP-05: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc
VLA15: Valneva SE
Lyme Disease Route of Administration
Lyme Disease pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as
Oral
Parenteral
Intravenous
Subcutaneous
Topical
Lyme Disease Molecule Type
Lyme Disease Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as
Monoclonal Antibody
Peptides
Polymer
Small molecule
Gene therapy
Lyme Disease Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment
Lyme Disease Assessment by Product Type
Lyme Disease By Stage and Product Type
Lyme Disease Assessment by Route of Administration
Lyme Disease By Stage and Route of Administration
Lyme Disease Assessment by Molecule Type
Lyme Disease by Stage and Molecule Type
DelveInsight's Lyme Disease Report covers around 7+ products under different phases of clinical development like
Late-stage products (Phase III)
Mid-stage products (Phase II)
Early-stage product (Phase I)
Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
Discontinued & Inactive candidates
Route of Administration
Further Lyme Disease product details are provided in the report. Download the Lyme Disease pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Lyme Disease therapies
Some of the key companies in the Lyme Disease Therapeutics Market include:
Key companies developing therapies for Lyme Disease are - Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Covance Inc.F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, T2 Biosystems, Inc, Oxford Immunotec USA, Inc., and others.
Lyme Disease Pipeline Analysis:
The Lyme Disease pipeline report provides insights into
The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Lyme Disease with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Lyme Disease Treatment.
Lyme Disease key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
Lyme Disease Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Lyme Disease market.
The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.
Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Lyme Disease drugs and therapies
Lyme Disease Pipeline Market Drivers
Increasing Prevalence of Lyme disease, development in studies on the treatment of Lyme disease are some of the important factors that are fueling the Lyme Disease Market.
Lyme Disease Pipeline Market Barriers
However, lack of pipeline therapies, risk for significant long-term health consequences and other factors are creating obstacles in the Lyme Disease Market growth.
Scope of Lyme Disease Pipeline Drug Insight
Coverage: Global
Key Lyme Disease Companies: CyanVac, Flightpath Biosciences, Inc, Cortene Inc., Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Valneva SE, and others
Key Lyme Disease Therapies: BLB 400, FP-100, CT38, TP-05, VLA15, and others
Lyme Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Lyme Disease current marketed and Lyme Disease emerging therapies
Lyme Disease Market Dynamics: Lyme Disease market drivers and Lyme Disease market barriers
Request for Sample PDF Report for Lyme Disease Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials
Table of Contents
1. Lyme Disease Report Introduction
2. Lyme Disease Executive Summary
3. Lyme Disease Overview
4. Lyme Disease- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment
5. Lyme Disease Pipeline Therapeutics
6. Lyme Disease Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)
7. Lyme Disease Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
8. Lyme Disease Early Stage Products (Phase I)
9. Lyme Disease Preclinical Stage Products
10. Lyme Disease Therapeutics Assessment
11. Lyme Disease Inactive Products
12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
13. Lyme Disease Key Companies
14. Lyme Disease Key Products
15. Lyme Disease Unmet Needs
16 . Lyme Disease Market Drivers and Barriers
17. Lyme Disease Future Perspectives and Conclusion
18. Lyme Disease Analyst Views
19. Appendix
20. About DelveInsight
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment