Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair, Salon De TIME Return In September

HONG KONG, Aug 28, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The 44th HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and the 13th Salon de TIME , jointly organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades & Industries Limited, and Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association Limited, themed“Our Time Our Moments”, are expected to attract over 650 exhibitors from 15 countries and regions, providing a one-stop sourcing platform for global buyers.

Under the EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, the physical exhibitions will be held from 2 to 6 September at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Salon de TIME is fully open for industry professionals and the public to visit and make purchases. Exhibitors and buyers can meet online through the Click2Match smart business matching platform between 26 August to 13 September.

Number of participating brands hits post-pandemic high

Sophia Chong , HKTDC Deputy Executive Director , said: "As a globally renowned watch event, the Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and Salon de TIME continue to attract pavilions from France and Switzerland, as well as from Guangzhou and Taiwan. Additionally, exhibitors from Germany, Japan, Lebanon, and the Netherlands return with a range of uniquely designed watch products. The Salon de TIME features over 140 global brands, marking a new post-pandemic high. Aside from an increase in Hong Kong brands, there is also a rise in participating brands from Switzerland, France, and Germany, the three major watch-exporting countries in Europe. This high level of international representation underscores Hong Kong's advantage as an international business platform."

According to the latest data, Hong Kong is the world's second-largest hub for watch imports and exports. In the first seven months of this year, the total export value was approximately HK$28.2 billion, with the decline narrowed from 8.2% during the same period last year to 2.7%, representing an improvement of 5.5 percentage points. Some individual markets recorded double-digit increases, including Brazil (+65%), France (+57%), Germany (+15%), and India (+35%). Additionally, the HKTDC Export Confidence Index for Timepieces rose from 51.2 to 52.1 in the second quarter, indicating the industry remains optimistic about the export outlook despite challenges.

Distinctive niche brands and“Guochao” elegance at Salon de TIME

Salon de TIME , located in the Hall 3FG, features six thematic zones, including the new zone Microbrands . There are 12 unique niche brands offering watches that are both affordable and stylish. Other zones include World Brand Piazza, Renaissance Moment, Wearable Tech, Craft Treasure , and Chic & Trendy . Some of these brands provide on-site retail options, allowing the public to purchase their favourites. Also, this year the fair will welcome 18 brands from Mainland China and several independent watchmakers to present their“Guochao” series watches.

World-renowned brands showcased at World Brand Piazza

Sponsored by Prince Jewellery & Watch for the 15th consecutive year, World Brand Piazza remains a highlight of the exhibition. This year, the zone will feature 9 renowned international brands, including Baume & Mercier, Corum, CVSTOS, DeWitt, Kerbedanz, Montblanc, Peonia Diamond, Sarcar and Ulysse Nardin.

The themed area showcases limited-edition and prestigious timepieces from top brands. For example, Corum is presenting the Golden Bridge Round 43“Blue Sapphire”. a stunning new addition encased in 43mm of 18K white gold. The bezel is adorned with 96 baguette-cut blue sapphires, creating a vivid, luminous frame. At its heart beats the CO 113 hand-wound caliber-Corum's signature linear movement-with 18k gold bridges and a 40-hour power reserve, visible through the sapphire crystal case.

The Ulysse Nardin Freak One OPS wristwatch is cased in black DLC titanium, complemented by the special sunray-patterned barrel cover and bezel made of Carbonium®ï ̧'. Freak ONE OPS's calibre UN-240 Manufacture flying carousel movement is clearly visible. Power reserve up to 90 hours.

Innovative sustainable materials cater to a new generation

The younger generation of customers increasingly values environmental, social, and governance (ESG) based products, prompting some watch brands to switch to recycled or sustainable materials. To make it easier for buyers to purchase products that meet environmental standards, this year's exhibition continues to feature a Green Solutions Suppliers label to identify over 20 selected exhibitors showcasing sustainable watches, including:



German brand Lilienthal Berlin which follows the launch of the world's first watch with a case made from recycled coffee grounds last year, with a watch that features a dial made from recycled tea leaves, giving it a subtle tea fragrance.

Hong Kong brand Memorigin presents the Genesis Series (Ocean Blue) tourbillon watch, featuring a polished metal case paired with an eco-friendly strap jointly created with Austrian strap manufacturer Hirsch . The strap is made from ocean recycled yarn, making it both stylish and environmentally friendly. Hong Kong brand Sunrex has launched a solar-powered watch inspired by space exploration, equipped with the Epson VS76A solar quartz movement. Once charged, it can run continuously for five months.

Growing health consciousness creates opportunities for the watch industry

In recent years, the public's increasing focus on health and engagement in digital fitness has created new opportunities for the watch industry, driving the widespread adoption of smartwatches and sustaining growth within the industry. Featured products at the shows include:



German brand Oskron has launched the Watch2Care“Western-Chinese Prevention” smartwatch, equipped with exclusive“Five Organs Digital Pulse Diagnosis” technology. Powered by data from 300,000 traditional Chinese medicine cases and advanced AI analysis, it helps users stay on top of their well-being. On 3 September, the brand has invited Professor Zhang Qiming from the China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences to the event to consult and share health information with attendees. Saga , in collaboration with HONOR Connect , has launched a smartwatch featuring the market's smallest 35mm delicate smartwatch movement, specifically designed for women. It is equipped with health monitoring, 109 sports modes, 10-day battery life, and IP68 dust and water resistance.

The two fairs also feature a variety of styles, as well as collaborations, limited-edition, or debut watches, catering to market demands:



Sea-Gull presents the“Three-Legged Golden Sunbird” Minute Repeater with Gold Engraved Automata, featuring a dial inspired by Chinese mythology and crafted by renowned Chinese master engraver Mei Hua. It is equipped with the Sea-Gull independently developed ST9100 minute repeater movement. When it chimes the wings of the three-legged golden bird unfold, showcasing the modern beauty of Eastern aesthetics.

FIYTA has launched a watch themed“Chang'e Flying to the Moon”, featuring an engraving of the Moon's South Pole-Aitken Basin on the caseback. The watch has a gradient black dial adorned with an 18k gold relief of the Earth and the Moon, complemented by rocket-shaped hands. Zbioland 's collaboration with Harry Potter brings the "Dynamic Snake" watch, which will be unveiled for the first time during the fair, with a limited release of 200 pieces. Local brand UNDONE has launched the“Legends of Rock” series, paying tribute to rock legends, featuring a vinyl record player design on the dial. The caseback of each watch is printed with a unique image from the Rolling Stones' photo assets, granting the watch owner full ownership of that image asset, making it particularly valuable for collectors.

European independent watchmakers showcase exceptional craftsmanship

In recent years, personalised niche watch brands have been gaining popularity, winning the favour of the younger generation and collectors through limited production and customisation options. This year, the Swiss Independent Watchmakers Pavilion (SIWP) and Francéclat bring together 19 international watchmaking brands, showcasing uniquely designed and expertly crafted watches, including:



Swiss brand Aerowatch is celebrating its 115th anniversary by launching a limited edition“Milan” pocket watch, with only 115 pieces available. This watch blends traditional and modern styles, reflecting the brand's enduring legacy with a contemporary twist. Legendary French watchmaker and modernist artist Alain Silberstein has designed a bold, colourful, and uniquely styled watch, featuring a playful twist with Yema's in-house micro-rotor automatic movement.

Eight specialised zones offering a one-stop procurement platform

At the Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair in the ground-floor exhibition hall, there are eight specialised zones. Pageant of Eternity will showcase high-end complete watches produced through Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) and Original Design Manufacturing (ODM). Other zones include Complete Watches, Clocks, Machinery & Equipment, OEM Smart Watches, Packaging & Display, Parts, Components & Accessories, and Trade Services .

Forums and seminars explore industry trends

During the fairs, more than 35 unique events will be held, including forums, seminars, watch parades, and networking activities, to help industry professionals stay informed about market trends.

On the first day (2 September), the Hong Kong International Watch Forum will be held, featuring leaders from watch associations in mainland China, Germany, France, Switzerland, Japan, and Korea who will share the latest regional trade data and industry trends and discuss global supply chain strategies.

On the second day (3 September), the Asian Watch Conference will focus on the theme“Redefining Eternity: Trends, Values, and Visions in Watchmaking”. A senior analyst from international market researcher Euromonitor International (Hong Kong) will share insights on the latest developments in the watch market. Additionally, an independent watchmaker and chief representative from the SIWP, along with a seasoned independent watch collector, member of the Academy of the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG), will discuss the art and philosophy of independent watchmaking and microbrands.

On the second day, there will be two additional events focused on the theme of Chinese trends. One is the Chinese Watchmaking 70th Anniversary: Panel Discussion and Watch Preview , organised by Fosun Watch Group, featuring Sea-Gull and Shanghai Watch. The other is “To the Stars and Beyond: The Chinese Independent Watchmaking” , which will explore the current state of development of Chinese independent watchmakers and the essentials of independent watchmaking.

The HKTDC, the Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades & Industries Limited, and the Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association Limited are also jointly organising the 42nd Hong Kong Watch & Clock Design Competition to promote watch design and nurture local creativity. This year, the open group and student group have themes of“Memorable” and“Believe in Yourself” respectively. The competition continues to include the Made-to-Sell Award to recognise student work with significant market potential.

Celebrity Bowie Cheung who served as a guest judge will attend the award ceremony. The winning and shortlisted designs will be displayed during the fair, and the award ceremony will be held on 6 September at the event stage.

A variety of events, lucky draws and workshop for the public

Salon de TIME will host a variety of special events and watch presentations. On the fourth day (5 September), Hong Kong metal engraving artist Carlos Koo will demonstrate the art of watch engraving.

The Smart Bidding event will be held again, and attendees can enjoy exclusive starting prices to bid on their preferred watches, including brands such as Saga, Anne Klein, and Elmer Ingo. Additionally, there will be the Beijing Watch 66th Anniversary Special Edition, the Sea-Gull 1963 Times Edition and the Shanghai Watch Tribute to 1955 Series 70th Anniversary Moon Phase Limited Edition.

A lucky draw will be held every day during the five-day exhibition, giving attendees the chance to win luxurious watches, including those from Claudia Koch, Alexus Christy, Shanghai Watch, Sea-Gull, and the Memorigin Genesis Series (Ocean Blue) tourbillon watch, paired with the latest eco-friendly watch straps.

Other exciting events include watch showcases and launch events, with appearances by celebrities including Aka Chio, Michael Tong, Kaman Kong, and Olympic karate medallists Grace Lau and Ariel Torres.

Additionally, CENTRESTAGE will be held from 3 to 6 September at the HKCEC bringing together fashion brands and designer collections from around the world. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the latest products from approximately 400 watch and fashion brands.

The e xport p erformance of w atches & c locks i ndustry in Hong Kong :