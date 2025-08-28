Avalanche Price Today 28/08: Stalls Below $25 (Chart)

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Avalanche remained stable despite repeated rejections at its resistance level, which suggests that buyers remain in control of the broader trend Price is Stable After Recent Gains

Avalanche Price Chart

In the last 24 hours, AVAX has traded between $24.2 and $25.3, a relatively narrow range that reflects equilibrium between buyers and sellers.

Bitcoin's push above $113K and Ethereum's resilience near $4.6K give altcoins like AVAX room to build without immediate downside pressure. However, capital remains concentrated in majors, which may explain why AVAX's breakout attempts have yet to carry conviction.

The token's ability to maintain support above $24 after repeated pullbacks highlights ongoing demand at these levels. Over recent weeks, every dip into the lower $20s has attracted buyers, while attempts to clear the $25–$26 zone have stalled. This pattern of higher lows and flat resistance is often associated with accumulation before a breakout and Resistance Define the Trading Range

The most immediate support for AVAX is anchored around $24, where price has repeatedly found stability during intraday declines.

This level is important not only because of recent reactions, but also because a sustained move below it could shift sentiment back toward $22, the lower boundary of the current range.

On the other side, resistance remains firm at $25–$26. This band has acted as a ceiling for several sessions, capping upward momentum despite repeated tests. A clean daily close above $26 would likely attract momentum buyers and open the path toward $27–$29 in the short term.

If the rally strengthens, the next technical extension points lie in the low $30s, which coincide with prior swing highs from earlier this year.

For now, Avalanche is boxed in between $24 and $26. The resolution of this range will determine whether the token embarks on its next leg higher or slips back into a deeper consolidation Indicators Show Constructive but Cautious Signals

The technical backdrop leans positive, though momentum has yet to fully confirm. Moving averages are aligned in favor of bulls, with the 20-, 50-, and 200-day moving averages all sitting below the current price. This alignment usually signals a sustained uptrend, particularly when the shorter-term averages remain pointed upward.

Momentum oscillators, however, are more restrained. The Relative Strength Index is sitting near the mid-50s, which indicates that AVAX is neither overbought nor oversold.

This neutral reading leaves room for price to move in either direction, but also shows that buyers are not yet pressing the market aggressively. The MACD remains in slightly positive territory, but the lack of a strong expansion in the histogram means conviction is still modest.

Trading volumes reflect this same balance. Participation has been steady but without the kind of spike in activity that typically accompanies a breakout. Until volume expands, the market may continue to chop within the current band and On-Chain Context Support the Bullish Case

Beyond chart patterns, Avalanche's ecosystem continues to show steady development and adoption. Activity on subnets and in DeFi protocols has helped keep sentiment constructive.

Exchange data also shows no surge in inflows, which means large holders are not rushing to liquidate. That stability reduces the risk of a sharp downside break.

At the same time, cautious positioning is visible across the market. Traders are willing to buy dips into the mid-$20s, but hesitation near resistance reflects uncertainty about altcoins more broadly.

Bitcoin's firm dominance has kept capital rotation measured, and this has slowed the pace of upside momentum for secondary assets like AVAX Scenarios to Watch in Coming Sessions

The bullish scenario depends on AVAX securing a daily close above $26. If that happens, the next immediate target would be the $27–$29 range, followed by the low $30s if momentum strengthens.

A breakout accompanied by rising volume would confirm that new capital is entering the market and that buyers are ready to take control.

The neutral scenario is simply more of the same: continued range trading between $24 and $26. This would allow the token to consolidate while technical indicators reset, keeping the broader trend intact without triggering a major directional move.

The bearish scenario would only come into play if AVAX loses $24 on a daily close. In that case, the focus shifts to $22, where bulls have previously defended aggressively. A breakdown below that level would mark a change in structure and could invite deeper retracement.

