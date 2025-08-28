UAE Employers Shift Beyond Pay To Attract And Retain Talent

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

UAE companies are recalibrating their compensation strategies amid evolving market pressures, rising costs, and intensifying competition for skilled professionals.

Salary growth across the board is projected at a modest 4 per cent in 2025, reflecting economic moderation rather than exuberance. Mercer's Total Remuneration Survey indicates that more than 28 per cent of firms plan to increase headcount, signalling a continuing demand for talent despite budgetary constraints. In-demand sectors such as technology, life sciences, and consumer goods are expected to see slightly higher increases-around 4.2 to 4.5 per cent-while energy and financial services align with the broader average.

MaxHR's projections paint a slightly more optimistic picture for key verticals: salary hikes for technology roles could reach 8–12 per cent, while finance and banking roles may grow by 5–7 per cent, significantly outpacing other industries.

Employers are embracing variable compensation as cash-strapped budgets and workforce expectations diverge. There is a growing preference for pay-for-performance models, personalised benefits, and flexibility-designed to engage younger professionals who prioritise purpose and work-life integration alongside financial reward.

These shifts align with broader market signals. Tuscan Consulting notes that after post‐pandemic salary surges, firms are now reassessing compensation strategies, balancing retention needs with cost control. Executive packages increasingly include sign‐on or retention bonuses, deferred incentives, and more nuanced benchmarking-often comparing pay between UAE and KSA to remain competitive.

Yet not all data points suggest growth. Business Insider reports that salaries across the UAE may remain flat in 2025, attributed to a swelling expat population that expands the available talent pool and reduces pressure on employers to offer premium pay. Meanwhile, exponential increases in living costs-rent rose 16 per cent in the prior year-have squeezed middle-income professionals, eroding disposable income despite tax‐free earnings.

At the same time, the Dubai government is extending a labour-market lifeline to targeted expatriates, offering roles with monthly salaries up to Dh 50,000. This contrasts with the broader cautious recruitment trends in the private sector, where AI, automation, and tax uncertainties are prompting a more measured approach to hiring.

Dubai's finance sector is expanding-hiring regulators, investment bankers, and compliance professionals to match its rapid growth. Compensation packages often exceed those in London by up to four times once tax advantages and relocation benefits are included, although professionals note that reward expectations and infrastructure pressures are testing the city's appeal.

A cohesive picture emerges: employers are shifting from purely salary-driven offerings to total-reward packages that integrate flexibility, performance incentives, and career development. While headline salaries may be easing off, especially for mid-tier roles, specialized sectors and public entities continue to push compensation envelopes to secure talent and drive strategic priorities.

