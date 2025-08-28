Silverchair And ATIV Software Launch Updated Myitinerary Conference App Powered By Latest Eventpilot® Platform

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Optimized mobile app supports scientific and medical meetings with advanced abstract integration and program navigation tools

BRANDON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ATIV Software and Silverchair have released an updated version of the MyItinerary conference app, powered by ATIV's latest EventPilot® platform . The enhanced app features new capabilities including search term highlighting, improved usability, and updated Silverchair branding, while maintaining direct integration with ScholarOne Conferences submission and workflow management system.

Key Features for Scientific Conferences

The MyItinerary conference app delivers key features for research-focused events:

. Direct API Integration with ScholarOne: Abstracts, posters, and session details flow seamlessly from ScholarOne Conferences into the meeting app platform

. Smart Scientific Search: Full-text search with advanced filtering options, related session display, and new, search keyword highlighting

. Offline Abstract Access: All session and presentation data available without internet connectivity

. Personalized Experience: Curated itineraries and AI-powered session suggestions help researchers navigate complex programs

. Streamlined Interface: Improved usability for multi-track, high-density meeting agendas under refreshed branding

"This release puts the MyItinerary app on our most advanced EventPilot platform yet," said Eric Converse, CTO at ATIV Software. "In addition to existing AI features like related sessions and personal recommendations, ScholarOne clients can now choose to upgrade and unlock our full AI Assistant experience where attendees can use natural language to navigate the event program."

Built for Academic and Association Events

The MyItinerary app addresses the unique requirements of scholarly conferences, including multi-level session structures, poster and oral abstract navigation, and researcher networking tools.

"Our collaboration with ATIV Software enables us to deliver a best-in-class mobile solution purpose-built for scientific and medical meetings," said Josh Dahl, SVP of Product and General Manager of ScholarOne at Silverchair. "With direct ScholarOne integration and advanced EventPilot capabilities, the enhanced MyItinerary platform meets the complex needs of scholarly conferences and delivers real value to our clients."

Availability

The updated MyItinerary app is now available in Apple and Google Play stores. ScholarOne clients can deploy the app as part of their existing conference workflows. The new EventPilot AI Assistant is available as an optional upgrade to EventPilot Pro for ScholarOne clients.

About ATIV Software

ATIV Software delivers robust, reliable conference technology with a clean, modern design and highly responsive support for event planners of complex medical and scientific meetings. The flagship product, EventPilot® Conference App, is trusted by leading medical associations and scientific organizations to power events of all sizes. The platform supports a smart search engine, abstract integration, CME tracking, and AI-driven tools for research-focused event programs. Additional solutions include ScanHunt® event gamification, BadgeScannerTM lead retrieval, and RouteInside® indoor navigation. Learn more at .

About Silverchair

Silverchair is a leading digital platform provider serving scholarly publishers, professional associations, and other knowledge-driven organizations. The company's comprehensive suite of digital solutions includes content management, e-commerce, mobile applications, and association management tools designed specifically for the needs of scientific and professional communities.



