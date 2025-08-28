Putin, Kim Jong Un Await Joining Ceremonies in China
(MENAFN) North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un and Russia's President Vladimir Putin are set to take part in a grand military parade in China next week.
This high-profile event is being held in honor of the 80th anniversary commemorating the conclusion of World War II, as reported by a news agency.
According to the state-operated news agency, Kim Jong Un is making the visit at the request of Chinese President Xi Jinping to join the official ceremonies.
During a press briefing concerning the anniversary observances, Chinese authorities confirmed the participation of several international figures.
These include Cambodian monarch Norodom Sihamoni, Vietnamese head of state Luong Cuong, Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith, Indonesia’s leader Prabowo Subianto, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Mongolia’s President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu.
This information was relayed by an official news agency.
Additionally, the gathering will see the attendance of Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon, Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov, Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Republic of the Congo’s President Denis Sassou Nguesso, Zimbabwean leader Emmerson Mnangagwa, Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, and Myanmar's military ruler Min Aung Hlaing.
