Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Argentine President Gets Attacked with Stones

Argentine President Gets Attacked with Stones


2025-08-28 09:47:45
(MENAFN) Argentine President Javier Milei was attacked with stones on Wednesday during a campaign event in Buenos Aires province, just days before the local elections set for September 7.

The assault happened while Milei was speaking to supporters in the city of Lomas de Zamora from an open-top vehicle.

A group of protesters hurled stones at the presidential convoy, forcing security personnel to swiftly evacuate Milei from the vehicle and move him into an armored car for safety.

Although the president was unharmed, a bystander suffered minor injuries during the chaos.

Authorities detained two individuals connected to the assault.

Presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni confirmed that no members of the official entourage were injured and accused the Peronist opposition of orchestrating the attack.

The government linked the violent incident to political factions aligned with former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.

Following the event, Milei expressed his condemnation on the US social media platform X, stating: "CIVILIZATION OR BARBARISM...KIRCHNERISM NEVER AGAIN."

Neither Kirchner nor her affiliated groups immediately issued any public statements addressing the incident.

The elections on September 7 in Buenos Aires province are a significant test for Milei’s administration.

As Argentina’s most populous province, the results will have a major influence on both local governance and national political power.

The ruling La Libertad Avanza party is set to compete against the main Peronist opposition for seats in the provincial legislature.

MENAFN28082025000045017167ID1109989000

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search