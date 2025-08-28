Investornewsbreaks Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) Initiated With Outperform Rating And $11.50 Price Target

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Brera Holdings (NASDAQ: BREA) was initiated by PartnerCap Securities with an Outperform rating and $11.50 price target in a new research report,“Kicking off a Global Value Play: Early Entry into the World's First Public MCO Platform.” The report highlights Brera's first-of-its-kind multi-club ownership model in global football, citing favorable industry tailwinds, improving revenues and profitability, and strong management alignment. Currently trading at a discount to peers (~1.0x vs. ~2.7x FY2026 EV/revenue), Brera's valuation is seen as not fully reflecting growth potential from its existing portfolio or future acquisitions, with FY2026 revenue estimates of $15.2 million underpinning the $11.50 target.

To view the full report, visit

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is dedicated to expanding its social impact football business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and sports clubs. Building on the legacy of Brera FC, which it acquired in 2022, the Company aims to create opportunities for tournament prizes, sponsorships, and professional consulting services. Brera FC, recognized as“The Third Team of Milan,” has been crafting an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The club also organizes the FENIX Trophy, a nonprofessional pan-European tournament acknowledged by UEFA. This tournament, which has been referred to as“the Champions League for Amateurs” by BBC Sport, has garnered significant media coverage, including from ESPN.

In its efforts to broaden its reach, Brera expanded into Africa in March 2023 by establishing Brera Tchumene FC in Mozambique, which quickly rose to the First Division after winning its post-season tournament. In April 2023, the Company acquired a 90% stake in the North Macedonian first-division team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC. Additionally, in June 2023, Brera made a strategic investment in Manchester United PLC, realizing a 74% gain. The Company further diversified its portfolio in July 2023, assuming control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a Mongolian National Premier League team, which became Brera Ilch FC, and in September 2023 by establishing a joint stock company for the North Macedonian women's football club Tiverija Strumica, now known as Brera Tiverija FC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC, in June 2024.

On December 31, 2024, Brera executed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in the corporate capital of SS Juve Stabia srl, the company which manages the Italian Serie B football club Juve Stabia, also known as“The Other Team of Naples”. The acquisition of Brera's 52% majority control position was concluded on June 20, 2025, following a multi-step process and marks a significant expansion of the Company's MCO model. With a strategic emphasis on bottom-up value creation, innovation-driven growth, and socially impactful outcomes, Brera Holdings has established itself as a forward-thinking leader in the global sports industry. For more information, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BREA are available in the company's newsroom at

