CV Of Minister Of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Thursday signed a decree appointing Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah as Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs as of September 1.
The following is the biography of Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah:
He earned a Bachelor's degree in Political Science from Kuwait University in 1989.
He was appointed as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense in the cabinets of December 2020, March 2021, and December 2021.
He was appointed as Minister of Information between November 2011 and February 2012.
He served as Kuwait's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia between February 2007 and November 2011.
From 2003 to 2006, he served as Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince, with the rank of Undersecretary.
From 1998 to 2001, he was Assistant Undersecretary for the Office of the Foreign Procurement Sector (FPS) at the Ministry of Defense and was the Head of the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense.
From 1993 to 1997, he served at Kuwait's Embassy in Italy.
From 1991 to 1993, he served at the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.
From 1989 to 1991, he was a political researcher in the Office of the Minister of Interior. (end)
