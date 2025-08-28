Tearline Joins Google For Startups Cloud Program To Accelerate Full-Chain AI For Web3

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Tearline recently announced it has joined the Google for Startups Cloud Program as a high-potential Web3 infrastructure. As a participant in the program, Tearline will receive up to US$200,000 in Google Cloud credits over two years, alongside access to AI-optimized infrastructure and Web3-focused training resources. These additions will help accelerate the development of Tearline's Full-Chain AI platform, further strengthening its capacity to deliver scalable, production-grade solutions in an increasingly complex Web3 landscape.







A Milestone for Full-Chain AI Infrastructure

Through the Google for Startups Cloud Program, Tearline will gain access to technology, community support, and development resources designed to help Web3 projects prioritize innovation over infrastructure. These tools and services will directly support Tearline's mission to build scalable decentralized applications, agent coordination tooling, and intelligent automation infrastructure across blockchain ecosystems.

Tearline's Momentum Till Date

We're not just an AI frontend or a wallet plugin. Tearline is focused on multi-agent AI systems for task execution across Web2 and Web3 environments: a category we define as Full-Chain AI.

We are building the control layer for AI-native, autonomous Web3 infrastructure.



ChatPilot hit 1.3M users on TON

GhostDriver has completed 450K+ tasks with a 96.4% success rate

FlowAgent, now powered by LangGraph, orchestrates modular workflows across DeFi ecosystems with auditability and fault tolerance Recognized by BNB Chain (Top 2 AI Dapp on BSC)

Strategic Impact for Tearline's Growth

Qualifying for the Google for Startups program represents a major leap forward in our ability to scale:



Compute Power at Scale: By building on Google Cloud's planet-scale and secure infrastructure, we can accelerate our already fast-paced efforts to train, deploy, and iterate our AI agents: ChatPilot, GhostDriver, and FlowAgent, helping us scale without slowing momentum.

Growing with Speed and at Scale: Google Cloud's infrastructure will power FlowAgent's distributed execution, GhostDriver's browser automation engine, and secure coordination between smart contracts, DApps, and AI reasoning layers.

Early Access to the Latest Technology: We will gain early access to new Google Cloud Web3 products and to advanced hands-on learning labs focused on Web3.

Ecosystem Connectivity: Through the program, we gain access to grants and technical support from leading chains like Solana, Aptos, Near, Base, and Polygon-unlocking new deployment opportunities across ecosystems. Access to Web3 Channels and Events: We're plugged into Google Cloud's Web3 partner ecosystem with invite-only access to a gated Discord channel with Google Cloud Web3 product, engineering, partners, and other startups in the program; and VIP access to Google Cloud events at global Web3 conferences.

What's Next

With the support of the Google for Startups Cloud program, we'll be scaling our compute architecture, onboarding more users, and continuing to push the frontier of intelligent agent automation in Web3. Our upcoming TGE and Compute Phase 3 will also align closely with the infrastructure reliability and scale now made possible by this support.

About Tearline

Tearline is building the Full-Chain AI Stack for Web3-composable, secure, and modular AI agents that perceive, reason, and execute across smart contracts, dApps, and traditional websites. Our three flagship products ChatPilot, GhostDriver, and FlowAgent are redefining how people interact with DeFi.