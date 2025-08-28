403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Commission President Set to Visit Seven Border States
(MENAFN) The European Commission confirmed Thursday that President Ursula von der Leyen will embark on a critical tour of frontline EU member states starting Friday. The trip aims to reinforce the bloc’s commitment to countries bordering Russia and Belarus amid escalating regional tensions.
“Starting tomorrow, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will travel to Latvia, Finland, Estonia, Poland, Lithuania, Bulgaria and Romania,” the commission’s written statement declared.
Von der Leyen’s visits are designed to demonstrate the EU’s unwavering support for nations confronting security challenges along these sensitive borders, while also engaging with national leaders and military officials on defense collaboration.
“Tomorrow, I'll travel to the 7 Member States that strengthen and protect our external borders with Russia and Belarus. I want to express the EU’s full solidarity with them. And share the progress we're making in building a strong European defence industry, esp. through SAFE,” von der Leyen posted on the social media platform X.
The schedule is tightly packed: Latvia and Finland on Friday, Estonia on Saturday, Poland and Bulgaria on Sunday, followed by Lithuania and Romania on Monday. The visits highlight the EU’s urgent focus on bolstering its eastern flank amid ongoing geopolitical risks.
“Starting tomorrow, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will travel to Latvia, Finland, Estonia, Poland, Lithuania, Bulgaria and Romania,” the commission’s written statement declared.
Von der Leyen’s visits are designed to demonstrate the EU’s unwavering support for nations confronting security challenges along these sensitive borders, while also engaging with national leaders and military officials on defense collaboration.
“Tomorrow, I'll travel to the 7 Member States that strengthen and protect our external borders with Russia and Belarus. I want to express the EU’s full solidarity with them. And share the progress we're making in building a strong European defence industry, esp. through SAFE,” von der Leyen posted on the social media platform X.
The schedule is tightly packed: Latvia and Finland on Friday, Estonia on Saturday, Poland and Bulgaria on Sunday, followed by Lithuania and Romania on Monday. The visits highlight the EU’s urgent focus on bolstering its eastern flank amid ongoing geopolitical risks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Spycloud Launches Consumer Idlink Product To Empower Financial Institutions To Combat Fraud With Holistic Identity Intelligence
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- $MBG Token Supply Reduced By 4.86M In First Buyback And Burn By Multibank Group
- Superconducting Materials Market Size, Trends, Global Industry Overview, Growth And Forecast 2025-2033
- What Does The Europe Cryptocurrency Market Report Reveal For 2025?
- ROVR Releases Open Dataset To Power The Future Of Spatial AI, Robotics, And Autonomous Systems
CommentsNo comment