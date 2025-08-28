Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU Commission President Set to Visit Seven Border States

2025-08-28 08:48:32
(MENAFN) The European Commission confirmed Thursday that President Ursula von der Leyen will embark on a critical tour of frontline EU member states starting Friday. The trip aims to reinforce the bloc’s commitment to countries bordering Russia and Belarus amid escalating regional tensions.

“Starting tomorrow, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will travel to Latvia, Finland, Estonia, Poland, Lithuania, Bulgaria and Romania,” the commission’s written statement declared.

Von der Leyen’s visits are designed to demonstrate the EU’s unwavering support for nations confronting security challenges along these sensitive borders, while also engaging with national leaders and military officials on defense collaboration.

“Tomorrow, I'll travel to the 7 Member States that strengthen and protect our external borders with Russia and Belarus. I want to express the EU’s full solidarity with them. And share the progress we're making in building a strong European defence industry, esp. through SAFE,” von der Leyen posted on the social media platform X.

The schedule is tightly packed: Latvia and Finland on Friday, Estonia on Saturday, Poland and Bulgaria on Sunday, followed by Lithuania and Romania on Monday. The visits highlight the EU’s urgent focus on bolstering its eastern flank amid ongoing geopolitical risks.

