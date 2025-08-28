Elder Margaret Head-Steppan Appointed As Elder Of Visionary And Osawi, Establishing First-Of-Its-Kind Relationship In Canadian Exploration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc. (the“Company” or“Visionary”) (TSXV: VCG) (OTCQX: CLLXF) and Osawi Gold Corp. (“Osawi”) are pleased to announce the appointment of Elder Margaret Head-Steppan as our Elder, marking a historic milestone as the first such role within a Canadian mineral exploration company. This unique partnership underscores both companies' commitment to respectful, sustainable exploration practices and meaningful engagement with First Nations communities.

Max Porterfield, President and CEO of Visionary and Osawi, stated,“We are deeply honoured to welcome Elder Margaret to our team. Her unique perspective, rooted in her family's historic connection to the Flin Flon region and her lifelong dedication to community and environmental stewardship, will guide our exploration efforts in a way that respects both the land and the people who have called it home for generations. This appointment marks a significant step forward in building meaningful partnerships with First Nations communities.”

Elder Margaret Head-Steppan commented,“It is a privilege to join Visionary and Osawi as their Elder, a role that allows me to honor my heritage and the legacy of my great-grandfather. I look forward to sharing traditional knowledge to ensure our exploration respects the Earth and supports the well-being of future generations. By working together, we can create a model for sustainable resource development that uplifts our communities and preserves our sacred connection to the land.”

As Elder, Margaret will provide guidance rooted in her traditional knowledge and unique natural gifts, overseeing the blessing of lands where exploration activities occur, a practice she has quietly performed for years. She will also educate and advise on First Nations history and traditions, fostering respectful collaboration with Indigenous communities in the regions where Visionary and Osawi operate. Her role will strengthen community engagement, ensuring exploration aligns with principles of environmental sustainability and respect for the land, with a focus on safeguarding the next seven generations.

About Elder Margaret Head-Steppan

Elder Margaret Head-Steppan, a respected community leader and great-granddaughter of Métis prospector David Collins , who discovered the Flin Flon mine which led to the founding of Flin Flon, MB, and Creighton, SK, brings unparalleled traditional knowledge and cultural insight to Visionary and Osawi. Some of her distinguished roles and accomplishments include:



Executive member on the Council of Elders at the University College of the North

In-house Elder at the Flin Flon Friendship Centre and the Flin Flon School Division.

Elder Margaret sits on the Reconciliation Team for the City of Flin Flo

Led ceremony to introduce the sacred eagle feather into the Justice system in Flin Flon. Conducted smudging ceremony at the restart of Hudbay Mineral's New Britannia mill in Snow Lake, MB among numerous others.



Elder Margaret blessing Pine Bay Camp, Manitoba







About Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc.

Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VCG ) (OTCQX : CLLXF ) is advancing its portfolio of base and precious metals rich deposits located in established Canadian mining jurisdictions. The focus of the portfolio is highlighted by the 100% owned Point Leamington Deposit in Newfoundland, located in one of the richest VMS and Gold Districts in Canada. The Company prepared a pit constrained Indicated Mineral Resource of 5.0 Mt grading 2.5 g/t AuEq for 402 koz AuEq (145.7 koz gold, 60.0 Mlb copper, 153.5 Mlb zinc, 2.0 Moz silver, 1.5 Mlb lead), a pit constrained Inferred Mineral Resource of 13.7 Mt grading 2.24 g/t AuEq for 986.5 koz AuEq (354.8 koz gold, 110.2 Mlb copper, 527.3 Mlb zinc, 6.2 Moz silver, 7.0 Mlb lead) and an out-of-pit Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.7 Mt grading 3.06 g/t AuEq for 168.5 koz AuEq (65.4 koz gold, 13.3 Mlb copper, 102.9 Mlb zinc, 1.4 Moz Ag, 2.6 Mlb lead) (see news release dated October 25, 2021). Additionally the Company is permitting the Rainbow deposit at its rich VMS Pine Bay Project located near existing infrastructure in the Flin Flon Mining District. The Company prepared an indicated mineral resource on the Rainbow deposit of 3.44 Mt grading 3.59% CuEq for 272.4 Mlb CuEq (238.3 Mlb Cu, 56.9 Mlb Zn, 37.6 koz Au, 692.8 koz Ag, 2.3 Mlb Pb), an inferred mineral resource on the Rainbow deposit of 1.28 Mt grading 2.95% CuEq containing 83.4 Mlb CuEq (72.1 Mlb Cu, 19.5 Mlb Zn, 11.1 koz Au, 222.2 Koz Ag, 0.8 Mlb Pb) and an inferred mineral resource at the Pine Bay deposit of 1.0 Mt grading 2.62% Cu containing 58.1 Mlb Cu (see news release dated July 10, 2023). Additionally, the portfolio includes the Nash Creek Project located in the VMS rich Bathurst Mining District of New Brunswick. A 2018 PEA generates a strong economic return with a pre-tax IRR of 34.1% (25.2% post-tax) and NPV8% of $230 million ($128 million post-tax) at $1.25 Zinc (see news release dated May 14, 2018).

About Osawi Gold Corp.

Osawi Gold Corp. , a subsidiary of Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc., is focused on the discovery and development of gold and critical mineral deposits in Manitoba, Canada. Committed to responsible exploration, Osawi prioritizes sustainable practices and meaningful partnerships with Indigenous communities to advance its projects in a manner that respects the land and its stewards. The Gossan Hill Gold Project, spanning 2,935 hectares in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake Greenstone Belt, includes the high-grade Gurney Gold Mine and a 5km shear zone with significant gold mineralization open for expansion. The Island Lake Gold Project, covering over 70km of the Island Lake Greenstone Gold Belt, encompasses the historic high-grade Ministik deposit and offers district-scale exploration potential for gold and critical minerals.

