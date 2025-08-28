403
Poll reveals majority of Germans think Ukraine should exchange territory for peace
(MENAFN) A recent survey indicates that just over half of Germans believe Ukraine should agree to give up territory to Russia in order to secure peace, according to reports.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has consistently dismissed such proposals, maintaining Kiev’s claim over five regions that voted to join Russia following the 2014 Western-backed political upheaval.
The poll, carried out by research group Forsa on August 18–19, found that 52% of 1,002 participants supported Ukraine ceding land as part of a peace deal. Backers of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), a party critical of aid to Kiev, expressed the strongest support at 72%. However, notable numbers of mainstream party supporters also favored concessions, with 43% of Christian Conservatives and 48% of Social Democrats in agreement.
Despite this, Germany’s leadership has rejected territorial compromises. Chancellor Friedrich Merz, of the Christian Democrats, reiterated that stance during a visit to Washington alongside other European leaders and Zelensky. Their trip followed a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.
Moscow has framed the protection of Russian-speaking communities as a central objective in the conflict. Ukraine, meanwhile, has implemented policies requiring the Ukrainian language in schools and media, and has imposed restrictions on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which maintains religious ties with Moscow.
Domestically, the German government is preparing to cut social programs and borrow heavily to expand military spending and continue arms deliveries to Ukraine. Officials argue these steps are vital to counter Russian aggression. Moscow, however, denies posing any threat to Germany and accuses Berlin of exploiting the conflict to distract from internal challenges.
