J&K Bank Declares 215% Dividend at 87th AGM

Srinagar- J&K Bank on Tuesday held its 87th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders at SKICC. On the occasion, the Bank announced a 215% dividend for FY 2024-25, marking the third consecutive year of rewarding shareholders in line with its strong and consistent performance.

MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee chaired the AGM – themed 'Driving Growth & Delivering Excellence' – in presence of Bank's Directors-on-Board including Principal Secretary to Government (Finance Department) Santosh D Vaidya (IAS) – representing majority shareholder and promoter i.e. J&K Government. Two directors joined the AGM virtually.

Amid a large number of valuable shareholders, the meeting was attended by the Bank's Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, Chief General Managers Sunit Kumar and Imtiyaz Ahmad, General Managers, Deputy General Managers, Company Secretary, Chief Financial Officer, Scrutinizer, auditors, other senior officers besides members from the media fraternity.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Secretary (Finance Department) Santosh D Vaidya (IAS) congratulated the staff for their commitment and contribution while describing the Bank's AGM as an occasion to not only celebrate its successes but also reflect upon the challenges ahead. He said,“The trust of shareholders and customers is the Bank's core strength. The institution must continue to bolster that trust year after year.” He also highlighted the geopolitical challenges impacting local economic activities but expressed confidence in the Bank's resilience and growth potential.

Enumerating the Government's expectations as the major shareholder, he emphasized the need to strengthen the five key pillars of growth – customer focus, regulatory compliance, capital adequacy, technological upgradation and business expansion.“The management need to ensure that customers feel welcomed across touch points of the Bank while upgrading all the IT platforms to match global standards”, he said.