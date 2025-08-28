Phone Services Restored After 24-Hour Outage In J&K
Srinagar- The phone and network services were restored across all networks in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, 24 hours after the damage to optical fibres caused outages in the Union territory, officials said.
“The phone and internet services, including mobile internet, fibre and landline internet, have been restored,” the officials said. The users can access 5G network speeds across the networks, they added.
The restoration came after optical fibre was re-connected in the Jammu region.
Technical teams were put on the job immediately after the damage to fibre was reported at multiple locations amid heavy rainfall and floods in Jammu region that had led to network outage, the officials said.
The outage caused disruptions in banking services as well.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment