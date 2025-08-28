Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Phone Services Restored After 24-Hour Outage In J&K

2025-08-28 08:19:52
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational photo

Srinagar- The phone and network services were restored across all networks in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, 24 hours after the damage to optical fibres caused outages in the Union territory, officials said.

“The phone and internet services, including mobile internet, fibre and landline internet, have been restored,” the officials said. The users can access 5G network speeds across the networks, they added.

The restoration came after optical fibre was re-connected in the Jammu region.

Technical teams were put on the job immediately after the damage to fibre was reported at multiple locations amid heavy rainfall and floods in Jammu region that had led to network outage, the officials said.

The outage caused disruptions in banking services as well.

