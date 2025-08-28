Red Light Holland Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth, and sale of functional mushrooms, mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws, announces its financial and operational results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, the highlights of which are included in this news release. All figures are reported in Canadian dollars. The Company's full set of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis can be accessed by visiting the Company's website at and its profile page on SEDAR+ at .

Key Financial Highlights for Q1 2026:



Total Cash Balance: $11.454M ($12.838M as at March 31, 2025)

Revenues: $1.301M vs $1.559M in Q1 2025

Gross Profit: $0.447M vs $0.625M in Q1 2025

Adjusted EBITDA Loss: $0.577M versus $0.562M in Q1 2025

Total Assets: $20.141 ($21.221M as at March 31, 2025)

Excess Cash: Invested in principle-protected high-interest savings vehicles and a commitment to $2M in Bitcoin and Bitcoin-related assets Higher use of cash in Q1 2026 as the Company paid off a debenture in April for $653K and purchased Bitcoin ETF in June for $210K

Company Updates:



Albertsons Breakthrough: Entry into the U.S. retail market via Albertsons (under the Safeway banner) with Happy Caps Mushroom Home Grow Kits.

Happy Caps Innovation: Health Canada-approved Functional Mushroom Gummies (NPN #80137179) launched and now available on Amazon.

Pilot Program: Launched in London, ON Real Canadian Superstore ("RCSS") for our FUNctional mushroom gummies, and received indication that further expansion for distribution points in RCSS is a likely possibility. SR Wholesale Performance: Remained cash-positive in Q1 2026, with steady sales growth driven by expanded product offerings and continued distribution of iMicrodose and Maka truffles across Dutch SmartShops.

Global Operations & R&D:



Irvine Labs Partnership: In August 2025, Irvine Labs completed the initial potency testing which confirm that our naturally derived Psilocybin truffles are compatible with the manufacturing processes being developed for potential medical grade applications

ASU Partnership: Collaboration with Arizona State University on the Psychedelic Genome Project led by Dr. Candace Lewis to better understand the genetic factors influencing psilocybin response. Scientific Advisory Appointment: Dr. Robin Carhart-Harris, a globally recognized leader in psychedelic neuroscience, joined as Scientific Advisor to guide R&D, policy strategy, and potential regulatory pathways.

Bitcoin Strategy:

Bitcoin Strategy: Red Light Holland announced a Bitcoin strategy allocating up to $2 million in Bitcoin-related assets, led by Cryptocurrency Advisor Scott Melker. This initiative reflects our alignment with decentralized systems that echo psilocybin's ethos of empowerment, sovereignty, and innovation. After experiencing institutional debanking in Canada, the Company is exploring Bitcoin as a financial infrastructure alternative for operational flexibility.

M&A Activity:

The Company presented a non-binding offer to a potential acquisition target and is currently in ongoing discussions. We remain focused on exploring M&A opportunities, aiming to acquire growing CPG companies, who have strong brand recognition plus significant (and potential accretive) revenue, aimed at creating synergies to our existing business.

Challenges & Turnarounds:



AEM New Brunswick: Recorded rebounded sales in Q1 2026. AEM Ontario (Peterborough): The Company is in discussions with an interested party about selling the land and building, with the intention to potentially consolidate capital instead.

Looking Ahead:

Red Light Holland remains optimistic about the future. With a diversified foundation including a recently announced Bitcoin balance sheet strategy, bold innovation in psilocybin research, proven business models and constant revaluations with a continued focus on fiscal responsibility, and an all-around experienced and hardworking team of management and world-class advisors, we believe we are well-positioned to lead the next wave of responsible growth in both the psychedelic and functional mushroom sectors.

About Red Light Holland:

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth, and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws.