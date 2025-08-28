403
Israeli Drone Attacks Kill Six Soldiers in Syria’s Kiswah
(MENAFN) At least six Syrian soldiers were killed when Israeli drone attacks targeted forces attempting to disable surveillance devices in the southern Damascus suburb of Kiswah, Syrian media reported Wednesday.
Syrian military units uncovered surveillance and listening devices during nighttime operations near Al-Mani' Mountain on Tuesday, according to media. As Syrian troops worked to dismantle the equipment, Israeli drones launched strikes on the area.
The report confirmed multiple soldiers were killed, with others wounded and vehicles damaged. Israeli attacks persisted into Wednesday evening, aiming to block Syrian forces from regaining control of the site.
Despite losses, Syrian troops succeeded in destroying part of the surveillance apparatus and recovered the bodies of fallen soldiers from the scene.
Separately, Israeli forces conducted multiple incursions into the Quneitra countryside in southern Syria, continuing violations of Syria’s sovereignty despite international demands for restraint.
Since the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime last December, Israel has intensified its military campaign in Syria, reportedly carrying out hundreds of strikes against key targets, including fighter jets, missile installations, and air defense systems.
Israel has also expanded its hold over the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing a demilitarized buffer zone, breaching a 1974 disengagement agreement between the two nations.
Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, bringing an end to the Ba'ath Party’s rule, which began in 1963.
In January, a transitional government was established under President Ahmed al-Sharaa to lead Syria through this period of change.
