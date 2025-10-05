Dubai Government Human Resources Department Launches 'The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Program' To Develop National Financial Leaders

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) launched the 'The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Program,' in collaboration with Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye region, and ESCP Business School. This initiative is designed to equip and qualify 29 exceptional Emirati leaders in the financial sector with the requisite skills and expertise to drive sustainable economic growth and institutional excellence in the Emirate of Dubai.

This distinguished program represents a significant step in the DGHR's mission to support the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of the Emirate's economy, enhance its appeal as a global investment destination, and strengthen its position as a financial, entrepreneurial and innovation hub.

H.E. Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of DGHR, said:“Investing in human capital and strengthening national capabilities remain a core priority for us. The 'The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Program' marks a significant milestone in our efforts to empower Emirati talent. It goes beyond financial skills development by nurturing strategic leadership capabilities essential for guiding institutions with efficiency.”

H.E. added:“Through this pioneering program, we are transforming the vision of our wise leadership into actionable steps to build a knowledge-based and innovation-driven economy. It will enhance institutional performance, elevate the leadership capabilities of professionals, and reinforce Dubai's position as a global hub for finance and business. The program also demonstrates the critical value of strong public-private partnerships, where government expertise is combined with global academic excellence to offer an unparalleled training experience. It opens new pathways for participants to thrive and lead the financial future of Dubai.”

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD Group, said:“As a prominent national financial institution, Emirates NBD Group remains deeply committed to supporting programs that advance the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and promote the development of Emirati talent through a wide range of initiatives launched over the years. In this context, we are proud to support the 'The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Program', which contributes to building a robust pipeline of future financial leaders by equipping Emirati professionals with future-ready skills. By providing a world-class knowledge and training system, specialised professional insights, and tangible practical experiences, we are contributing to the advancement of the UAE's knowledge economy and reinforcing its global standing as a prominent global financial centre.”

Professor Léon Laulusa, Executive President and Dean of ESCP Business School, said:“We are truly honored to collaborate with the HR Department of the Government of Dubai to help strengthen the skills of Dubai's Chief Financial Officers and finance executives. ESCP Business School is proud to be ranked No. 1 worldwide by the Financial Times for its MSc in Finance and No. 2 worldwide for its Executive MBA. Building on a strong and promising partnership between ESCP and the Government of Dubai, this program brings together the expertise and commitment of world-class professors and practitioners.”

The five-month intensive program provides a holistic and immersive learning experience, combining interactive in-person training, realistic simulations of financial challenges, field visits to leading local and global institutions, individual career mentoring sessions, and leadership discussions with global finance and business experts.

The program is centred around five core pillars – Strategic Thinking and Business Leadership, Advanced Financial Management and Performance Analysis, Business Valuation Techniques and Corporate Governance, Influential Communication and Crisis Management, and Navigating the Latest Modern Global Trends in the World of Finance and Business. Delivered by a distinguished faculty of esteemed business school professors, the program features internationally accredited training curricula, practical case studies and applied graduation projects, ensuring that learning outcomes have a measurable impact across institutions and help develop the business environment across the Emirate.

With this initiative, the DGHR reinforces its enduring commitment to advancing national competencies and implementing the latest scientific and practical methods in the field of training and development. This will enhance Dubai's global competitiveness and strengthen its reputation as a leading global hub for entrepreneurship and innovation .