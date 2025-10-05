Prime Minister Attends World Teachers' Day 2025 Celebration In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, attended the Ministry of Education and Higher Education's observance of World Teachers' Day 2025.

The celebration, held at the ministry's headquarters in Al Qatifiyah, honored teachers for their dedication in shaping generations.

During the ceremony, His Excellency honored 60 teachers in recognition of their long-standing dedication, professionalism, and commitment to shaping future generations throughout careers that spanned more than 25 years.

Minister of Education and Higher Education HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater was in attendance, along with several senior officials, educational leaders, and the honored teachers.