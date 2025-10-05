This Week In Football: Estevao's Late Goal Stun Liverpool, Vinicius Double And Bayern Tighten Bundesliga Grip

It was a weekend packed with goals, storylines, and early-season twists across Europe's top leagues, as Real Madrid reclaimed La Liga's summit, Arsenal rose to the top of the Premier League, and Bayern Munich and Inter Milan continued their dominant runs. Marseille, meanwhile, surged to the top in France under Roberto De Zerbi's inspired guidance.

Premier League: Estevao's Breakthrough and Arsenal's Rise

At Stamford Bridge, 17-year-old Brazilian sensation Estevao stole the show with his first Premier League goal, sealing Chelsea's dramatic 2-1 win over Liverpool. The last-gasp strike ended Chelsea's poor run and handed Liverpool their third straight defeat, capping off a miserable week for Arne Slot.

Moises Caicedo had earlier opened the scoring with an unstoppable drive into the top corner, while Cody Gakpo pulled Liverpool level after a clever assist from new signing Alexander Isak. However, Estevao's late lunge to convert Marc Cucurella's cross sent Stamford Bridge wild - and manager Enzo Maresca into the stands after his overzealous celebration earned him a red card.

The defeat slipped Liverpool one point behind league leaders Arsenal, who comfortably beat West Ham 2-0 to mark Mikel Arteta's 300th game in charge. Goals from Declan Rice - scoring against his former club - and a Bukayo Saka penalty sealed three points, though the victory was tempered by another injury to captain Martin Ødegaard.

Elsewhere, Manchester United breathed life back into their campaign with a much-needed 2-0 win over Sunderland. Mason Mount and Benjamin Šeško were on the scoresheet in a convincing display that relieved pressure on coach Ruben Amorim. Tottenham also climbed to third, defeating Leeds 2-1 at Elland Road thanks to Mohammed Kudus' first goal for the club.

La Liga: Real Madrid Go Top as Mbappé Limps Off

In Spain, Real Madrid took advantage of Barcelona's fixture delay by beating Villarreal 3-1 to go top of La Liga. Vinícius Júnior scored twice and Kylian Mbappé added a third before leaving injured after an awkward fall on his right ankle.

Madrid were dominant throughout, with Vinícius cutting inside to net via a deflection before adding a second from the spot. Villarreal briefly pulled one back through Georges Mikautadze but then saw defender Santiago Mouriño sent off, allowing Mbappé to finish off a slick team move for his 14th goal of the season.

In other matches, Girona climbed off the bottom after a gritty 2-1 win at Valencia, while Athletic Bilbao moved up to fifth by edging Mallorca 2-1. Levante continued their steady run with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Oviedo, featuring veteran Santi Cazorla's cameo for the hosts.

Bundesliga: Bayern Cruise as Kane and Díaz Shine

Bayern Munich strengthened their lead in Germany with a 3-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt, powered by an explosive start from Luis Díaz and another reliable finish from Harry Kane. Díaz struck inside 15 seconds - the third-fastest goal in Bundesliga history - before Kane doubled the lead with his 11th league goal in six games. The England captain limped off later after colliding with the goalkeeper but confirmed he would be fit for international duty. Díaz added a late third to complete a dominant outing for the champions, who are now four points clear at the top.

Borussia Dortmund lost ground after being held 1-1 at home by RB Leipzig. Christoph Baumgartner's opener was canceled out by Yan Couto's drive, as missed chances late on denied Dortmund the win. Bayer Leverkusen, meanwhile, defeated Union Berlin 2-0 but suffered a worrying head injury to captain Álex Grimaldo.

Serie A: Inter Hit Four to Stay Level at the Top

Inter Milan made another statement in Italy with a 4-1 pounding of Cremonese at San Siro. The hosts were irresistible, with Ange-Yoan Bonny starring in his first league start - assisting three goals and scoring one himself. Lautaro Martínez, Federico Dimarco, and Nicolò Barella were also on target as Inter joined Milan, Napoli, and Roma on 12 points.

Bonny's dynamic performance earned high praise from coach Cristian Chivu, who brought him from Parma in the summer.“He gives everything every day,” said Chivu.“You can see how motivated he is.” For Cremonese, who recently shocked AC Milan on the same ground, this was a harsh return to reality.

Elsewhere, Lazio salvaged a dramatic 3-3 home draw against Torino thanks to a stoppage-time Danilo Cataldi penalty, capping another wild Serie A evening.

Ligue 1: De Zerbi's Marseille March to the Summit

In France, Roberto De Zerbi continued to work his magic with Marseille, who romped to a 3-0 win over bottom side Metz to take top spot in Ligue 1. Goals from Igor Paixão, Matt O'Riley, and Amine Gouiri secured a fourth straight league victory and extended Marseille's unbeaten run in all competitions.

De Zerbi, who joined from Brighton in 2024, described this as“the best period” of his time at the club. His team's resurgence has been remarkable - especially after early-season turmoil that saw star midfielder Adrien Rabiot transferred to AC Milan following a dressing room altercation.

Elsewhere, Abdallah Sima struck late to give Lens a 2-1 win over Auxerre despite going down to ten men, while Brest and Nantes shared a goalless draw. PSG and Lyon play Sunday, both capable of reclaiming the top spot if they avoid defeat.

From Estevao's teenage heroics in London to Bonny's coming-of-age in Milan and Díaz's lightning strike in Frankfurt, Europe's football stage glittered with youthful brilliance and dramatic moments - setting the stage perfectly for the international break.