Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkish Airlines Marks 3 Decades Of Manchester Service

Turkish Airlines Marks 3 Decades Of Manchester Service


2025-10-05 03:09:42
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Turkish Airlines is celebrating three decades of flights between Manchester in northern England and İstanbul. The national carrier operates 28 weekly flights on the route, recently increasing services to four daily flights to meet growing demand.

Since launching in the mid-1990s, the airline has helped strengthen Manchester Airport's role as a major international gateway, supporting the region's business, tourism and cultural links.

To mark the milestone, Turkish Airlines and Manchester Airport hosted an event for executives and travel partners on October 1, featuring traditional Turkish music and cuisine.

Fuat Fırat, Turkish Airlines Vice President Sales (Central & Northern Europe), said the route has“brought people closer together” and contributed significantly to Manchester's economy. Stephen Turner, Chief Commercial Officer at Manchester Airport, called Turkish Airlines a“valued partner” in connecting the North with global destinations.

-B

MENAFN05102025000163011034ID1110151705

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search