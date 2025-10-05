Turkish Airlines Marks 3 Decades Of Manchester Service
Dhaka: Turkish Airlines is celebrating three decades of flights between Manchester in northern England and İstanbul. The national carrier operates 28 weekly flights on the route, recently increasing services to four daily flights to meet growing demand.
Since launching in the mid-1990s, the airline has helped strengthen Manchester Airport's role as a major international gateway, supporting the region's business, tourism and cultural links.
To mark the milestone, Turkish Airlines and Manchester Airport hosted an event for executives and travel partners on October 1, featuring traditional Turkish music and cuisine.
Fuat Fırat, Turkish Airlines Vice President Sales (Central & Northern Europe), said the route has“brought people closer together” and contributed significantly to Manchester's economy. Stephen Turner, Chief Commercial Officer at Manchester Airport, called Turkish Airlines a“valued partner” in connecting the North with global destinations.
